The Best Cars Ever Built With An Inline-5 Engine

Four-cylinder engines have been propelling compact and mid-size vehicles for over a century. Compact dimensions, low price, good power, and excellent fuel economy made them the preferred choice for almost every staple name in the automotive industry. However, as much as inline-4 engines are economical, they don't exactly offer a special driving experience. Most of them sound quite thrashy and don't have the smoothness of six-cylinder or eight-cylinder engines. The problem is you can't fit most of those larger powerplants in compact vehicles.

Enter the inline-5 engine. An invention that we first saw in a naturally-aspirated diesel ( the Mercedes-Benz W115 240D 3.0) soon captured the performance car world and became an integral part of Audi's dominant Quattro sports cars. Not only that, but the inline-5 also brought better refinement in smaller vehicles. It is a more balanced engine than an inline-4, with smoother power delivery and much better sound, but still remains compact. As such, the inline-5 has been used in both transverse and longitudinal layouts, from sports cars to luxury cars. And the fact that it's not as represented in the industry as four-cylinder or six-cylinder engines gives it more cachet and makes it somewhat of an exotic powerplant.

But what are the best cars ever that have an inline-5 under the bonnet? Well, buckle up because, in this list, we'll present you with inline-5 vehicles that left a lasting impression, either by pushing the performance boundaries or bringing something new to the table. 1-2-4-5-3, let's go!