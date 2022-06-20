The Ford Focus RS500 Was The Hot Hatch America Never Got

Ford is a car company that practically everyone has heard about. The automaker has a presence all over the world, and it has produced some of the most widely used models on the market, including Ford staples like the Taurus, the Bronco, and one of its ordinary everyday compact cars, the Focus. Despite the relatively long-running popularity of the Focus model, Ford made one limited-edition variant of this vehicle that never went up for sale in the U.S.

The Ford Focus RS500 made its debut in 2011 in Europe. Unlike the regular Focus, this was a souped-up variant that drove more like a sports car than a compact ride, and it came in a special matte black color. Many Focus fans liked this car, but Ford only produced it for one model year, as it was essentially a farewell to the Mk2 Focus RS model (via CarScoop). Though it's understandable why Ford would make the RS500 a limited-edition variant, it may not be very obvious why the automaker decided against bringing the model to the U.S. market.