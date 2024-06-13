12 Of The Fastest Diesel Powered Cars Ever Made

The diesel engine has had quite a bumpy ride throughout automotive history. At first, it was seen as a loud and smoky powerplant, good only for taxis and company vehicles due to its efficiency. However, once direct injection tech like Common Rail and Pumpe Duse started appearing, car buyers were converted. That was especially true in Europe, where diesels outsold gas models in most markets in 2015. Understandably so, because turbodiesels were simply far more efficient, while providing a relaxed torquey power delivery that worked really well on the open road.

Modern turbodiesel powertrains have become so good, in fact, that German manufacturers even started putting them in performance vehicles. Audi famously dominated the 24 Hours of Le Mans race with three turbodiesel prototypes, where the combination of diesel efficiency and torque made it unstoppable, and helped make the automaker with second-most wins in the race's history. Many of the things Audi learned on the track were passed to its road vehicles, too. The same goes for brands like BMW, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz, which introduced highly efficient and potent turbodiesel engines of their own make. French and Japanese manufacturers also followed suit soon after.

The race seems to have slowed down after VW's "Dieselgate" scandal, where the company designed the vehicles so they could cheat on emissions tests. Still, the figures behind some recent diesel powertrains are extraordinary, even by 2024 standards. By the numbers, here are the fastest and quickest diesel-powered cars ever made, ranked in ascending order!