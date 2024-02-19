2025 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid Is Faster On The Road And At The Charger

Porsche has divulged the details of two E-Hybrid versions of the recently unveiled newest Panamera. First, the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid is equipped with a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 that, together with its electric motor, generates 463 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid also sports a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, but the combined power is boosted the 536 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.

As far as speed is concerned, the electrified new Panameras aren't lacking. The 2025 Panamera 4 E-Hybrid completes the 0-60 sprint in a scant 3.9 seconds and tops out with a maximum speed of 174 miles per hour. The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid accomplishes the same task in 3.5 seconds and can reach 180 miles per hour. Porsche notes that the new 187-horsepower electric motor makes a notable contribution to performance as it's integrated inside of the actual transmission housing, instead of operating as a detached afterthought, so it's a more cohesive drivetrain.