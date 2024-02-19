2025 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid Is Faster On The Road And At The Charger
Porsche has divulged the details of two E-Hybrid versions of the recently unveiled newest Panamera. First, the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid is equipped with a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 that, together with its electric motor, generates 463 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid also sports a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, but the combined power is boosted the 536 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.
As far as speed is concerned, the electrified new Panameras aren't lacking. The 2025 Panamera 4 E-Hybrid completes the 0-60 sprint in a scant 3.9 seconds and tops out with a maximum speed of 174 miles per hour. The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid accomplishes the same task in 3.5 seconds and can reach 180 miles per hour. Porsche notes that the new 187-horsepower electric motor makes a notable contribution to performance as it's integrated inside of the actual transmission housing, instead of operating as a detached afterthought, so it's a more cohesive drivetrain.
Electrified upgrades all around
The Panamera E-Hybrid contains a 25.9 kWh battery and its 11kW on-board AC charger allows it to be charged in two and a half hours, according to Porsche. Plus, the Panamera's E-Hold drive mode allows the driver to preserve the battery charge, while the E-Charge mode configures the gas engine to charge the onboard battery at speeds higher than 34 miles per hour.
On the handling end, the Panamera comes standard with Porsche Active Suspension Management which uses the onboard 400-volt electric architecture to power a hydraulic pump to augment the air suspension while driving. 19-inch wheels are standard on the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and 20-inch wheels come with the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid, but can be optionally equipped with 21-inch wheels and a ludicrously beefy 10-piston carbon ceramic braking system.
Porsche says both the $115,500 2025 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and the $126,800 2025 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid will be electrifying Porsche dealerships at the end of next month.