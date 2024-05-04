10 Auto Manufacturers With The Most Wins At Le Mans, Ranked

A test of courage, skill, and engineering ingenuity and a demonstration of pure racing, the 24 Hours of Le Mans is probably the most legendary racing event in history. Throughout its 100-year-old history, it brought us mythical fights between greats — like the famed Ford vs. Ferrari rivalry — and even allowed some fringe technologies to climb on the pedestal, including rotary and diesel engines.

More than that, the 24 Hours of Le Mans race has always captured the true essence of racing. The Circuit de la Sarthe, where the race takes place, is one of the fastest courses in the world. Speed has always been the name of the game here, with the official record of 405 km/h (251.6 mph) achieved at the Mulsanne Straight in 1988. Overtaking is also par for the course at Le Mans, with chaos always being present on the field due to cars competing from different categories. Let's not forget the endurance factor -– the cars need to be pushed to 100% for 24 hours, and many great cars have lost the race due to reliability issues, sometimes just minutes from the finish.

Winning Le Mans is challenging, so which teams overcame the difficulties and amassed the most wins, and how did they get there? In this article, we will explore the 10 most successful auto manufacturers at Le Mans and tell you their story. Buckle up because it will be an action-packed journey through Le Mans history!