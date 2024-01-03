A Closer Look At The Ford's 427 V8: The Engine That Made History At Le Mans

Last year marked the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the endurance race run every year since 1923, except when strikes intervened in 1936 and from 1940-1948 during World War II and its aftermath.

The race has been the focus of several movies, including the 1971 Steve McQueen drama "Le Mans" and the 2019 hit "Ford vs. Ferrari." The latter film chronicled the rivalry between the two automakers as the muscle car era dawned in the United States. By the early 1960s, Ferrari had come to dominate Le Mans, and when Ford failed to buy Ferrari, it spared no expense in its effort to beat the Italian automaker on the track. Ford purchased a Lola Mk6 chassis as a base for their endurance racer and hired Lola engineer Eric Broadley and test drivers Bruce McLaren and Phil Hill. The first GT40 models were powered by a 289 cubic inch V8 borrowed from the Fairlane, but all three cars Ford sent to Le Mans in 1964 broke down, and Ferrari took its fourth straight Le Mans win.

Later that year, Ford hired Texas auto industry legend Carroll Shelby to coordinate its Le Mans team, and Ford moved its endurance racing operations to Los Angeles. Shelby's engineers made changes to the GT40's aerodynamics and lightened the body a bit, and those adjustments brought Ford its first endurance race win at Daytona in February of 1965.