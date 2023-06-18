2023 Audi S6 Review: Stop Shouting

It is, in an age of SUVs with outsized power and EVs with aspirations of drag racing, easy to forget about the Audi S6. Even in traffic, Audi's sleekly subtle luxury sports sedan is surreptitious. Not even pearl-effect Aviator Gray paint can make an attention-seeker out of the S6.

That's hardly a bad thing, of course. The concept of a "Q-car" or "sleeper" is a well-established one: a vehicle that, by dint of its discretion, avoids anything so louche as vocal plaudits for its performance capabilities. In a world where there are many, many ways to go fast, the Audi S6 opts to do so quietly.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Make no mistake, though, this is indeed a fast car; the 2.9-liter TFSI V6 under the carefully-creased hood sees to that. And, with its lashings of technology and creature comforts, the S6 is a highly pleasant place from which to enjoy that speed. You just need the right mindset for it.