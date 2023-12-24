What Are The Worst Audi Models Ever Made?

Known for its high safety ratings and a suite of driver-friendly features designed to minimize accidents and incidents of user error, Audi is a luxury ride that rarely disappoints. That's not to say it never does, however. Even the finest car brands stumble sometimes, and while the German manufacturer often delivers a blend of peak performance and lush interiors made for comfort, it's had its mishaps over the years.

The Audi name has been cruising along roadways since the early 20th century, though a complete takeover by Volkswagen AG spurred the modern take on the indulgent car. Under Volkswagen, which relaunched the Audi name in 1965 with the F103 series, the brand was elevated to one of the world's best-selling luxury cars.

Throughout the years, though, drivers have found that even luxury brands falter, resulting in ample complaints covering a range of issues, from poor handling to ongoing mechanical defects. While some may be flukes, attributed to a singular defective part or an error during assembly, some plagued the driver experience so much that they've become known as the worst Audi models ever produced.

To help gauge the worst of the worst, we've reviewed user experiences as reported to Car Complaints. In this online resource, users can report manufacturer defects and mechanical errors, recall reports, and technical service bulletins.