What Are The Worst Audi Models Ever Made?
Known for its high safety ratings and a suite of driver-friendly features designed to minimize accidents and incidents of user error, Audi is a luxury ride that rarely disappoints. That's not to say it never does, however. Even the finest car brands stumble sometimes, and while the German manufacturer often delivers a blend of peak performance and lush interiors made for comfort, it's had its mishaps over the years.
The Audi name has been cruising along roadways since the early 20th century, though a complete takeover by Volkswagen AG spurred the modern take on the indulgent car. Under Volkswagen, which relaunched the Audi name in 1965 with the F103 series, the brand was elevated to one of the world's best-selling luxury cars.
Throughout the years, though, drivers have found that even luxury brands falter, resulting in ample complaints covering a range of issues, from poor handling to ongoing mechanical defects. While some may be flukes, attributed to a singular defective part or an error during assembly, some plagued the driver experience so much that they've become known as the worst Audi models ever produced.
To help gauge the worst of the worst, we've reviewed user experiences as reported to Car Complaints. In this online resource, users can report manufacturer defects and mechanical errors, recall reports, and technical service bulletins.
2011 Audi A4
Introduced in October 1994, the unassuming first-generation Audi A4 sedan wasn't much to look at, but it gave drivers a great value. For years, owners enjoyed the luxurious simplicity. Then came 2011, one of the worst years for the otherwise best-selling model.
Sporting a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and capable of 211 horsepower, the A4 initially faired well in Kelley Blue Book and Edmunds ratings. Its $32,000 base MSRP was appealing, especially when you consider the spacious interior, leather power seats, and integrated HD radio. However, as consumers spent more time cruising with the A4, the more problems they saw.
Among the most common complaints regarding the Aits 4 is poor engine efficiency, specifically in its oil consumption oil leaks. Customers frequently complained about burning through oil, which could lead to costly repairs for those not paying attention. Other common issues related to the drivetrain, fuel propulsion system, and steering. Though the 2011 model had no reported recalls, Audi communicated over 1,100 Technical Service Bulletins, many of which cover issues with the vehicle's engine.
2014 Audi Q5
The modern Q5 is a beauty of a crossover, stocked with more safety features and alerts than one can count. The 2014 Q5 may have appeared to capture the same craftsmanship, but the issues that plagued it greatly hindered the user experience and any possibility of good memories made behind the wheel.
The 2014 Q5 was available in 2.0T Premium, 3.0T Premium Plus, and 3.0TDI Premium Plus configurations and had a baseline price tag of $38,645 at release. It wasn't a bad value for what you drove off the lot, especially with the improved 220 horsepower and an emphasis on integrated technology.
Unfortunately, the long-term experience with the 2014 Q5 wasn't quite as pleasant as the first few thousand miles behind the wheel. Like the 2011 A4, the Q5's engine burned through oil rapidly, especially at moderately high mileage. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also reported common issues with the vehicle's steering column. Along with over 1,400 Technical Service Bulletins, the 2014 Q5 had five recalls relating to the coolant pump, air bag inflator, fuel pump, and auxiliary heater.
2015 Audi A3
With nine different trims to choose from, ranging from a surprisingly modest $29,900 to $38,600 MSRP, the 2015 Audi A3 was all about drive choice. Do you want a loaded four-door sedan or a sleek two-door convertible? Regardless of the model, owners enjoyed at least 150 horsepower (with an option for up to 220) and either a 1.8-liter four-cylinder or a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Unfortunately for many drivers, the joys of owning the 2015 A3 were short-lived as the vehicle came up with many issues at relatively low miles.
While the A3 suffered from the same oil burn problem as the Q5 and A4, one of the biggest complaints was actually that it would die while in use. The 2015 A3 also suffered from a number of recalls, half of which had to do with airbags deactivating or not deploying. Out of the six recalls, three were airbag-related while the others covered improper plating at the fuel pump, suction pump fuel leaks, and an incorrect production date, which actually made determining if a recall applied difficult for some drivers.
The 2015 model also saw over 1,120 Techincal Service Bulletins, primarily focused on the electrical, engine, and fuel systems.
2004 Audi A6
In 2004, the Office of Defects Investigations (ODI) performed a thorough review of the Audi A6 to determine if the 17 complaints of leaking fuel were valid. The result was one of four recalls and the first of two recalls for a potential fire hazard at the fuel tank rollover valve.
The Audi A6 seemed like a powerhouse of a vehicle, with configurations offering the potential for 220 to 300 horsepower. A base model 2.7-liter V6 was available, or drivers could opt for the 3.0-liter V6 or 4.2-liter V8 for a little more pick-me-up. The 2004 A6 also came in a five-speed automatic, six-speed manual, or continuous variable transmission.
Along with the fuel tank valve, the 2004 A6 received complaints about the braking system, its standard wheels, and the engine. Though there were only about 180 service bulletins, the 2004 A6 fuel system leak is enough to warrant some wariness about spending anywhere from $36,640 to $49,690. Thankfully, newer Audi A6 models have taken a turn for the better, providing a more reliable driver experience.