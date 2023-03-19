Are Audis Reliable? Here's What You Should Know

If you've been around cars and other car people long enough, you won't be surprised to learn that Repair Pal ranks Audi 28th out of 32 manufacturers when it comes to reliability. Audis rank poorly when it comes to both the cost and frequency of repair, with the average Audi repair cost coming in at $987 per year, compared to the industry average of $652. On average, Audis also require repairs a little over twice as often as the industry average. That being said, only 13% of the issues you're likely to encounter with an Audi are going to be severe, which compares favorably to the industry average of 12%.

What this translates to is that as long as you maintain an Audi and are aware of the specific issues your model and model year face, you are not that much more likely to be stranded by an Audi than an average vehicle. Be aware that maintaining an Audi will cost you more in the long run, though.

In terms of individual models, Repair Pal rates the Audi A3, A4, A6, and TT Quattro highly, with each of them scoring an above-average reliability score. AudiComplaints tells a different story, with the Audi A4, A3, and Q5 scoring top spots for the least reliable Audi models. According to both AudiComplaints and CoPilot, Audi owners commonly face problems with timing chains, leaking sunroofs, electronics, oil consumption, leaky fuel pumps, turbocharger issues, and jerky shifting with DSG transmissions.