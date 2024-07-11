2024 Genesis G70 Review: Speed Without The Spend

The 2024 Genesis G70 may be the company's smallest sedan, but you're getting a whole lot of car for your money. No, you can't have it with a manual transmission anymore, and no, Genesis won't sell U.S. drivers the handsome G70 Shooting Brake wagon, but those considering a 3 Series, C-Class, or A4 owe it to their wallets (and their right feet) to give this unexpectedly potent sedan more than a passing glance.

Recently brought in line with the current Genesis design language — including a bold, curvaceous grille that manages not to look unwieldy (yes, I'm talking about you, BMW), along with double-strake headlamp and taillamp clusters — the G70 is handsome, if maybe not as boldly proportioned as other models in the automaker's line-up. It's more anodyne in profile, lacking the gravitas of the larger G80 and G90 sedans, or indeed the ample haunches of its SUV cousins.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

19-inch wheels are standard, but the alloys are less dramatic than the dimpled, straked, and snowflaked options we've seen elsewhere in the Genesis range. That's a shame, as the automaker has been leading the pack, recently, when it comes to stock rim selection. There are, at least, some bright colors in among the usual black, white, gray, and silver, including bolder blue and red finishes.