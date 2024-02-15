2024 Acura TLX Type S Review: Speed Isn't The Selling Point

There's something to be said for usable performance, and while the 2024 Acura TLX Type S may not be the fiercest sports sedan, or the fastest, its competitive pricing and all-season swagger aren't bad qualities to possess. One of just a handful of Acura models to bear the automaker's most serious Type S branding, the TLX has been overshadowed more recently by the even cheaper, more playful Integra Type S. Ignoring this bigger sedan, though, seems like a shame.

Three years after the current-generation TLX Type S made its debut, Acura has given it the inevitable mid-cycle refresh. The changes are, compared to some automakers' far-reaching revamps, fairly minimal.

For the Type S specifically, the important parts — like V6 power and standard all-wheel drive — are the same, with most of the differences being aesthetic massaging. Inside, there are more gadgets as standard, while the AcuraWatch active safety system promises to monitor more of the road around the sports sedan.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Pricing for a simplified overall 2024 TLX range — which includes the disappearance of the old base-spec model — means the Type S clocks in at $57,000 (plus $1,195 destination). Entry to the 2024 TLX club starts at $45,000 (plus destination) for the front-wheel drive model, now with niceties like the ELS Studio audio system and leather seats.