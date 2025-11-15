The Honda Civic Type R Isn't Cheap, But It's Still A Bargain

The Honda Civic Type R was once forbidden fruit. It was the stuff of JDM legends and the car community here in the United States never had access to it. We saw pictures in magazines, watched videos from Europe and Japan, but going into a dealership and buying a Type R wasn't in the cards. Then came the FK8.

The 2017 Honda Civic Type R was America's first bite at the bright red Type-R apple. The styling had boy-racer/stormtrooper vibes and lots of aggressive bodywork, but even when SlashGear reviewed it back in 2017, we knew the Type R was special. Today, a much more grown up and refined version of the Type R is on the market. It's just as practical and almost as ubiquitous as the standard Civic, but way more fun.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

The 2025 Civic Type R is part of the FL5 generation and it might be grown up, but it's certainly not subtle about its performance intentions. The interior is bright red, there's a giant wing on the back, and three big exhaust tips that scream "Look at me! I'm a Type R!" Just like all the 90s kids hoped for, the current Civic Type R is engaging, fun to drive, and it stands out in a crowd. It's been a few years since Honda introduced this generation of Type R (the second in the US), so you'd be justified in thinking the shine had faded a little bit, but this hot hatch continues to exceed expectations.