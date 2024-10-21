2025 Honda Civic Si Review: You Really Don't Need The Type R

In a fair and just world, driving enthusiasts would be camped outside Honda HQ, cheering whenever an engineer walked through the door. In an age where fans of affordable, fun cars are — not without reason — concerned that the pickings may get slim as SUVs and trucks continue to grow in popularity, it's a marvel that Honda has not one but two relatively cheap, grin-provoking options in its lineup.

The Civic might have a well-earned reputation for its perfect-first-car blend of price and reliability, but the 2025 Civic Si — like the more expensive Civic Type R — is lurking around the corner hoping to win you over with whimsy. It doesn't hurt that Honda's 11th generation car is a dynamically poised and aesthetically pleasing place to start, either. Throw on the Si's tasteful rear spoiler, dual chrome exhaust tips, and the standard 18-inch matte black alloy wheels, and the result is restrained but not boring.

Honda keeps things simple with the options. There are four paint colors — black, red, white, and silver — two wheel designs, and one powertrain. Of course, the big choice is in the cross-shopping.

