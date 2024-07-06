5 Cheaper Alternatives To The GR Corolla That Are Just As Fun

With its sporty hatchback design and beefy engine, the Toyota GR Corolla has earned its fair share of fans who appreciate having a relatively low-key car that's still a ton of fun to drive. SlashGear recently gave a perfect score to the 2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit, calling it "the new standard for hot hatches" in our review and praising its "solid fuel economy" and "unbelievable handling characteristics." We also called it "fun on any road at any time, but ready for the track."

The sticker price of the 2024 GR Corolla starts at $36,500 and only climbs from there as you add on perks and packages. While that's not mind-blowing expensive, it can also be a daunting cost for many drivers looking for a new car, especially as inflation and other economic factors have many of us tightening our belts more than ever. Fortunately, there are still plenty of newer vehicles on the market that cost less and are still just as fun as the Corolla.

Some of them, like the Corolla, offer advanced technology within their infotainment systems that can make the interior of your vehicle feel like a living room. Others can offer smooth rides and engines that can deliver around 300 horsepower — if not more — which is one of the reasons that the Corolla is such a blast to drive. If you're looking to save some money, here are five cheaper alternatives to the GR Corolla that are just as fun.