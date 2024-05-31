Every Ford Mustang Generation Ranked Worst To Best

After a genre-defining start, the Mustang suffered from major missteps in its second generation. The redesign rolled off the factory floor at the height of governmental crackdowns on emissions and an OPEC oil crisis that drove gas prices through the roof. But that was no excuse for how aesthetically displeasing the infamous Mustang II was.

Based on a Pinto chassis with design cues seemingly taken from the AMC Gremlin, the Mustang II hoped to compete with compact imports like Datsun's 240Z. Ford shortened the wheelbase, revamped the lines, with the only recognizable features being the pony badge and the trademark rear quarter panel indents, and gutted the power. Under the hood, consumers had the option of a 2.3-liter inline four, 2.8-liter V6, or 4.9-liter V8 — and the V8 was not even an option in 1974; prospective buyers had to wait another year for the extra pair of cylinders. And when it arrived, the V8 produced a disheartening 139 horsepower and 250 lb-feet of torque.

Though almost universally disliked amongst Mustang fans today, the second generation sold reasonably well. Every company was taking a hit on power as the concern over gas prices hit the wallet hard. The Mustang II outsold the Camaro two to one and actually won Motor Trend's Car of the Year award. Still, it was the shortest production run of any generation of Mustang, with Ford giving it the ax after a lackluster four years.