Everything Ford Fans Should Know About Roush Mustangs

There are dozens of names enshrined in the pantheon of aftermarket auto tuners. Yenko, Shelby, Abarth, AMG, and others have affixed their badges to some of the most legendary cars ever to grace the pavement. However, Roush is a name that has become synonymous with one of the most popular cars of all time: the Ford Mustang.

The Mustang made its debut in April 1964. It was lightweight and powerful, making an excellent modification platform. Unlike heavier muscle cars, the Mustang was based on an economy car chassis, which kicked off an arms race between car companies. Within a few years, every American manufacturer had a performance car offering meant to compete with the Mustang. Professional and amateur wrench-turners have been modifying one of the world's coolest pony cars for the past sixty years, but perhaps none have as much panache as Roush.

Mustangs with the Roush badge affixed have earned an excellent reputation for power, handling, and styling. Jack Roush, the company's founder and namesake, has a long history with Ford and the engineering pedigree to create some of the most well-regarded Mustangs ever. His name is forever associated with power and performance, and nowhere is this more evident than in his work with the Ford Mustang. Read on to learn everything Ford fans should know about Roush Mustangs.

[Featured image by Alexandre Prévot via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]