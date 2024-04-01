Ford 302 V8 Vs. Chevrolet 305 V8 - Which Is Better For Hot-Rodders?

Invented by Frenchman Leon Levavasseur to power airplanes, the mighty V8 has become an icon of American automotive history. Cadillac introduced America to the V8 motor in 1914, and the car industry hasn't looked back. Big, beefy, and powerful, the smooth operation of big block V8s powered decades of innovation, but it wasn't until the 1950s that the next evolutionary model arrived: the small block V8.

The small block has been a mainstay of hot rodding and car modification since, and there are reasons for that. They're synonymous with cheap, relatively efficient power. Small blocks are lighter, less expensive to build and maintain, and offer greater fuel efficiency than their big block brethren.

Like so much in the annals of automotive history, the small-block engine was born of competition. Introduced in 1932, Ford's Flathead V8 became popular with hot rodders for its power and accessibility, and Chevrolet wanted to counter that with small displacement and affordable power of their own. By the 1960s and 1970s, virtually every American car company had a range of small and big block engines. Consumers could choose their displacement from several engines designed to outdo the competition.

Fast-forward to the 21st century and the rise of battery-powered vehicles, these small block V8s of the past have become valued by hot rod builders as inexpensive yet powerful power plants for their hot-rodding projects. This leads us to two of the most prevalent small blocks in the market today: the Ford 302 and the Chevrolet 305. Each has pros and cons, but it begs the question: which engine is better for hot rodders with empty engine bays? SlashGear has evaluated each engine based on performance, upgradeability, availability, and popularity in the rodding community.