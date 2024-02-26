7 Cheap Vintage Trucks To Consider For Your Next Resto-Mod Project

Over the better part of a century, the pickup truck has grown from a utilitarian necessity to a beloved part of American life. Pickup trucks have cemented their place as American icons, and the classic trucks of yesteryear have a particular spirit that inspires amateur and professional gearheads alike to bring them back to life. Classic vehicles evoke a certain feeling in those who appreciate them, but unfortunately, they often do not meet modern safety or performance standards.

Driving a classic might turn heads, but it's not always comfortable, quiet, or even safe. Over recent decades, resto-modding has become a popular method to revive vintage trucks into safe, fun, and gorgeous rides with performance that belies their appearance. Resto-mod, which stands for restoration and modification, sees builders injecting modern technology beneath the skin of classics while maintaining much of the vibe of the original car. Resto-modding combines the best of both worlds: the performance, comfort, and safety of modern driving alongside a vintage aesthetic.

Builders have resto-modded some of the most refined cars on the planet, but that doesn't mean it has to be that way. Vintage pickup trucks represent one niche in the automotive market still accessible to the common person. Taking apart a valuable classic to update technology is not a savvy move. If building a vintage pickup with modern performance is on your radar, check out this list of cheap vintage trucks primed for a second life as resto-mod masterpieces.