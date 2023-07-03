How The Oil Crisis Drove Cadillac To Develop The Seville

1973's oil embargo was a tremendous threat to the U.S. auto industry. It occurred when Arabic nations under the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries imposed major cuts to U.S. importation of petroleum in response to its relationship with Israel. Some of the most successful businesses, however, have a way of turning difficult situations into opportunities. This is exactly what Cadillac did with its iconic Seville.

The Seville first arrived in May 1975, and went against the grain of what competitive luxury cars offered at the time. The bigger, the more powerful and gas-hungry, the better, was the way of thinking for many at the time, but excess doesn't always pay. Luxury cars aren't known for their practicality, but the oil embargo would have such a devastating effect that the Seville appeared to be the way forward for Cadillac (though it's a bit of a lesser-known model today).

Here's how the Seville was uniquely adapted for this troubled global situation, as well as how the crisis rendered it necessary in the first place.