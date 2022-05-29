10 Cadillacs That Everyone Forgot Existed

With the upcoming Lyriq model, all eyes are on Cadillac as it brings us its first EV — though keep in mind the Lyriq will be the maker's first fully electric car. The first electric Cadillac was the ELR, which came out in 2014, and it was a plug-in hybrid sharing its drivetrain with the Chevrolet Volt.

In our review of it before it went on sale, we found the ELR to be a well-sorted luxury coupe. It has the refinement expected of a modern Cadillac, and its drivetrain was more than adequate, if not a bit novel. GM liked for it to be thought of as an EREV, or extended-range electric vehicle, as it is not a true hybrid. The gas engine is not connected to the wheels in any way and only exists to create electricity when the batteries are depleted. For short drives, the ELR can go completely on electricity.

The downfall of the ELR may have been its price. At $75,000 in 2014, it was expensive. People generally do not like to spend large amounts of money on unproven technology in an unproven car model. The ELR only sold about 3,000 units in its two-year run, 2014 and 2016; there was no 2015 model. With so few on the road, it is easy to see why so few people remember this model existed. Hopefully, for Cadillac's sake, it will have better luck with the Lyriq.