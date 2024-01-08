Everything To Know About The SN95 Mustang

The Mustang, as we know it today, comes from a long and rich legacy spanning back to the early 1960s. This pony car's story is full of successes, including becoming one of Ford's most popular car models and receiving strong positive criticism across several Ford Mustang generations. One such generation that has served as a strong pillar in the Mustang's history is the SN95 Ford Mustang.

For those who don't know, the SN95 is the fourth-generation Mustang known for its distinctive Fox body style inherited from its third-generation predecessor but upgraded to a more modern and rounded design. While the SN95 Mustang was produced from 1994 to 2004, there are two classes of the SN95, which are divided by style and year of production. Ford did a redesign of its fourth-generation Mustang in 1999, resulting in the New Edge SN95, which has a different look from its older sibling.

Under the hood, the variety of SN95s featured a range of potent engines, including V6 and V8 options, with the GT and Cobra models being the most powerful and sought-after. The interior was upgraded for a more comfortable and ergonomic experience, reflecting the design trends of the '90s. The SN95 Mustang managed to blend the raw, muscular power that Mustangs are known for with a more contemporary and refined style, making it a beloved model among enthusiasts and a significant chapter in the Mustang's storied history.