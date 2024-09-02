What's The Difference Between The Honda Civic Si And Type R?

The Honda Civic is one of the brand's best-selling cars. Since its debut in 1973, Honda has sold over 12 million Civics in North America alone — making it not just a top seller for Honda, but one of the best-selling passenger vehicles in the United States over the last five decades. Part of that success can be attributed to the low cost of entry.

Throughout Honda's history, the Civic has often been one of the least expensive cars in Honda's lineup, and while models like the Fit have undercut it from time to time, the Civic is a stalwart compact car that offers lots of value for the price. What's more, the Civic is known to be fuel efficient and reliable — excellent virtues for a cost-effective vehicle. That said, even those upsides don't tell the Civic's entire story. The Civic is also really fun to drive.

Base models are entertaining enough, but high-performance versions like the Civic Si and the Civic Type R often set the standard for their respective classes. They provide driving fun in an attainable package, complete with all the modern amenities and features you'd expect from a Honda. More than just an entry-level compact sedan, these high-performance versions of the Civic elevate the model name and give it more gravitas amongst enthusiasts. Which one of these pumped-up Civics is right for you?

