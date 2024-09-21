How Much HP Does A 2025 Honda Civic Si Have & Are They Manual Transmission Only?

Honda has a reputation for putting out cars and SUVs that are as reasonably priced as they are reliable. While there are quite a few used Honda models you should steer clear of at all costs, on the whole, used Honda's are a decent buy. Of course, if you want exciting new features, top of the line performance, and have a bit more money to spend on a vehicle, opting for a new model is worth your while. A prominent new release from the brand is the 2025 Honda Civic Si, which comes with some strong specs.

The newest Civic Si is powered by a turbocharged in-line four-cylinder engine, with 192 lb-ft of torque at 1,800 to 5,000 rpm and a displacement of 1,498 cc. For a compact sedan, it does well enough in the horsepower department as a result. It gets 200 hp at 6,000 rpm, keeping it on par with the previous year's model. With all of that in mind, even though the Si isn't the standard Civic, it's plain to see why the latest generation of Civics rank among the very best of them all.

Digging a bit deeper, what of the 2025 Civic Si's transmission? Is the manual option the only one on the table, or can it come with an automatic? Here's what you should know.