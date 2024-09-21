How Much HP Does A 2025 Honda Civic Si Have & Are They Manual Transmission Only?
Honda has a reputation for putting out cars and SUVs that are as reasonably priced as they are reliable. While there are quite a few used Honda models you should steer clear of at all costs, on the whole, used Honda's are a decent buy. Of course, if you want exciting new features, top of the line performance, and have a bit more money to spend on a vehicle, opting for a new model is worth your while. A prominent new release from the brand is the 2025 Honda Civic Si, which comes with some strong specs.
The newest Civic Si is powered by a turbocharged in-line four-cylinder engine, with 192 lb-ft of torque at 1,800 to 5,000 rpm and a displacement of 1,498 cc. For a compact sedan, it does well enough in the horsepower department as a result. It gets 200 hp at 6,000 rpm, keeping it on par with the previous year's model. With all of that in mind, even though the Si isn't the standard Civic, it's plain to see why the latest generation of Civics rank among the very best of them all.
Digging a bit deeper, what of the 2025 Civic Si's transmission? Is the manual option the only one on the table, or can it come with an automatic? Here's what you should know.
Manual appears to be the only option for the 2025 Civic Si
Throughout the decades, automatic transmissions have become the standard in the auto industry. They make for a smoother, easier driving experience, but that doesn't mean that all vehicles out there have adopted them. On this increasingly short list of vehicles was the Honda Civic, until the 2025 model opted for a continuously variable automatic transmission as the sole option.
Honda says, much like other models such as the 2023 Honda Civic Type R, the 2025 Civic Si still has a manual transmission. The brand's website specifies that it has a six-speed manual transmission with rev-match control and no automatic alternative. So, if you prefer automatic, then maybe a regular 2025 Civic is the better fit for you. It's also a bit cheaper than the Si, too, with an MSRP of $24,250 compared to the Si's significantly steeper $29,950 price tag. It also helps that the 2025 Civic comes with a few pretty cool features worth considering as well.
While it might be pricey, might not rank as one of the best-looking Honda models ever designed, and still lag behind the competition with a manual transmission, based on its overall stats, the 2025 Honda Civic Si still seems like a worthwhile sedan.