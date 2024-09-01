The 3 Coolest Features Of The 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid

Japanese automaker Honda is shaking up its 2025 Civic lineup by adding a hybrid powertrain to the range-topping Civic trim grades. The base Civic LX and Sport trim grades remain the most affordable in the lineup, and they have a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder Atkinson cycle engine with the same 150 horsepower and 133 lb-ft of torque as the outgoing Civic LX and Sport.

Advertisement

The previous top-of-the-line Civic EX and Touring are gone for 2025, taking the gutsy 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with them. Instead, Honda has introduced the Civic Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid, both powered by a potent two-motor hybrid system derived from the Accord Hybrid and CR-V Hybrid.

Adding more spice is the styling, as the 2025 Civic Hybrid is the first in Honda's lineage to be available with a sedan or hatchback body. However, that's not the best part. Here are three more cool features to expect from the all-new Civic Hybrid.