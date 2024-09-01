The 3 Coolest Features Of The 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid
Japanese automaker Honda is shaking up its 2025 Civic lineup by adding a hybrid powertrain to the range-topping Civic trim grades. The base Civic LX and Sport trim grades remain the most affordable in the lineup, and they have a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder Atkinson cycle engine with the same 150 horsepower and 133 lb-ft of torque as the outgoing Civic LX and Sport.
The previous top-of-the-line Civic EX and Touring are gone for 2025, taking the gutsy 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with them. Instead, Honda has introduced the Civic Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid, both powered by a potent two-motor hybrid system derived from the Accord Hybrid and CR-V Hybrid.
Adding more spice is the styling, as the 2025 Civic Hybrid is the first in Honda's lineage to be available with a sedan or hatchback body. However, that's not the best part. Here are three more cool features to expect from the all-new Civic Hybrid.
Potent yet efficient hybrid powertrain
Honda engineered the new Civic Hybrid to shatter potential buyers' preconceptions about hybrid cars, such as quirky styling and tepid driving behavior. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 141 horsepower and 134 lb-ft of torque. It also has two high-traction electric motors capable of churning up 181 horsepower (5,000 to 6,000 rpm) and 232 lb-ft of torque (from zero to 2,000 rpm).
The Civic Hybrid has a combined 200 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque from its gas engine and hybrid system, making it the most powerful Civic next to the almighty Civic Type R. Moreover, the Civic Hybrid proves you can have your cake while immersing in that sweet flavor with its remarkable fuel economy.
Equipped with a standard continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), the 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid could achieve a remarkable 50 mpg in city driving, 47 mpg on the highway, and 49 mpg combined. Those numbers are not enough to beat the new Toyota Prius, but they outdo the non-hybrid Civic LX (36 mpg) and Sport (34 mpg combined).
Generous standard features
The 2025 Honda Civic Sport Hybrid has 18-inch alloy wheels, body-color headlight garnishes, a lower front spoiler, a power moonroof, heated front seats, a seven-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and dual automatic climate control — all standard to this trim.
Meanwhile, the Civic Sport Touring Hybrid adds more niceties like bespoke alloy wheels, a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen with Google built-in, satellite navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, leather-wrapped seats, wireless charging, and a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system. Despite its hybridized mechanicals, the hybrid Civic doesn't lose out in interior and cargo room. It still delivers up to 37.4 inches of rear legroom and 14.8 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats as a non-hybrid Civic.
On the other hand, the base Civic LX and Sport have their fair share of advanced standard features like automatic climate control, auto up/down front power windows, a tilt & telescoping steering wheel, push-button start, and illuminated steering-wheel-mounted controls. Also standard to the Civic Sport is a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a leather shift knob.
Advanced safety & affordable pricing
All 2025 Honda Civics also come standard with Honda Sensing advanced driver assistance. The list of safety features includes collision mitigation braking, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, traffic jam assist, traffic sign recognition, automatic high beams, and a driver attention monitor.
In addition, all Civic trim grades benefit from Honda's Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure, which utilizes an advanced front frame structure to better protect the occupants in a collision. Other passive safety features include front airbags, front-side airbags, side curtain airbags, and rear outboard airbags.
The 2025 Honda Civic Sport Hybrid starts at $29,845, while the Civic Sport Touring Hybrid costs $32,845 (including $1,095 destination fees). Meanwhile, the non-hybrid Civic LX and Sport starts at $25,345 and $27,345, respectively. All new Civics have a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Meanwhile, Civic Hybrids receive an additional eight-year/100,00-mile hybrid powertrain and battery warranty.