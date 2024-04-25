The Evolution Of The Honda Civic Type R: From EK9 To FL5

Honda's Type R designation first appeared on the NSX; the NSX-R being a stripped-out, track-ready version of the iconic mid-engine Ferrari fighter. The Championship White paint finish also originates there. Though the NSX-R remains one of the most elusive Hondas in history, the Type R badge would be expanded in the late 90s, when Honda decided to apply it to the Integra, and then the Civic.

The Honda Civic Type R has been around for almost two and a half decades, and the car has shaken up the fiery hot hatchback segment more than once. Initially, that was done through extremely high-revving engines and motorsport expertise. Though the revs have been toned down in recent versions, the motorsport expertise has only improved, creating a truly all-conquering FWD performance car that consistently gives the Germans, and recently, the Koreans something to worry about and attempt to match.

The evolution of this hot hatchback with an incredible story is worth exploring. Hot hatches like the Civic Type R are not too long for this world, so they should be enjoyed while they're still here.