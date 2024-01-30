How Honda's B16 Engine Became A Tuner Favorite
If you're building a project tuner car or are into car culture, you've probably heard of the Honda B16 engine. This motor is popular among car enthusiasts, with many gearheads installing it in old Hondas as their weekend garage project.
Although the B16 was introduced in 1989 with the Integra XSi, CRX SiR, and the Civic SiR, these were all JDM cars. It eventually reached American shores in 1994 with the Civic del Sol, but it wasn't a popular model for Western buyers, so only a few people took notice of its B16 engine.
It wasn't until 1999 that the B16 motor was used in the top trim Honda Civic Si — the most desirable trim level among car enthusiasts for the popular Civic model — putting the engine on the radar of car nerds. This engine will be 35 years old in 2024, but people are still buying and putting them in their car projects today.
The B16 fits well with affordable project cars
Cost is one of the biggest things many consider when buying and customizing a vehicle. If you're new to tuning cars, you're more likely to try it out first on more affordable models, like older Civics.
According to Good Car Bad Car data, the Civic is an extremely popular model in the U.S., with annual sales consistently going over 200,000 vehicles since 2005 (2022 being the only exception). It also has several trim levels, so if you're planning to buy a project car, you can go for the cheapest trim model and deck it out to your heart's content later.
The popularity of the older Civics and the availability of cheaper trims make them great, affordable cars for tuning and engine swaps. Since the B16 was designed for Honda models in the '90s, you'll find it'll have better engine swap compatibility with Civics and Integras from 1989 to 2001 — requiring less effort, accessories, and adapters to make it work compared to newer Civic models.
You get VTEC with the B16
Aside from its compatibility with affordable models, the B16 is also the first engine to feature VTEC, Honda's iconic engine technology that allowed its engines to deliver more power while staying fuel efficient. This made the engine desirable to almost anyone building an older Honda designed to take the B-series engine.
Honda's VTEC works by changing the air and fuel mixture volume heading into the engine depending on factors like speed, engine RPM, throttle input, and more. That means the B16 doesn't consume much fuel when driving slow, but it can still go fast if you want it to.
You can hear VTEC in action in many newer Honda models. When you reach a certain speed and RPM, the engine's noise will sound significantly louder when VTEC kicks in. And since many tuner cars are usually designed for sporty driving, the B16 is a good candidate engine for these builds. After all, almost everyone would like an engine that can go fast, but doesn't drink fuel like there's no tomorrow.
Mods, mods, and more mods
The stock B16 engine made 160 horsepower when it first came out. However, Honda eked out a few more horses from later models, allowing the B16 to produce 185 brake horsepower from the factory. However, what made the engine a favorite among tuners is its upgradability.
The B16 is a reliable engine that features Siamese-quadruplet cylinder liner casting technology. This allowed Honda to use a high-pressure, die-cast aluminum block to reduce engine weight while still retaining piston strength, permitting the B-series engine to withstand greater pressure.
Because of the engine's popularity, its lighter weight, and greater strength, the B16 has a healthy industry of aftermarket parts. You could find many parts and services designed exclusively for the B16, like exhaust and intake manifolds, sports cams, more powerful fuel pumps, ECU upgrades, turbos, and even superchargers.
Drifted reports that the B16 can hit 200 horsepower before turbocharging, and up to 250 horsepower with forced induction, without spending serious money on upgraded internal parts. If you're willing to go all out on your upgrade (and budget), you could squeeze anywhere between 400 to 800 horsepower from the trusty B16.
This Honda engine is an excellent motor for upgrading your tuner car. Whether it's your first time working on a project car or you want to set a record in your area by building the most powerful Civic, you won't go wrong with the B16.