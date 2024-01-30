How Honda's B16 Engine Became A Tuner Favorite

If you're building a project tuner car or are into car culture, you've probably heard of the Honda B16 engine. This motor is popular among car enthusiasts, with many gearheads installing it in old Hondas as their weekend garage project.

Although the B16 was introduced in 1989 with the Integra XSi, CRX SiR, and the Civic SiR, these were all JDM cars. It eventually reached American shores in 1994 with the Civic del Sol, but it wasn't a popular model for Western buyers, so only a few people took notice of its B16 engine.

It wasn't until 1999 that the B16 motor was used in the top trim Honda Civic Si — the most desirable trim level among car enthusiasts for the popular Civic model — putting the engine on the radar of car nerds. This engine will be 35 years old in 2024, but people are still buying and putting them in their car projects today.