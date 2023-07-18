A Simple Guide To Honda Civic's Engine Swap Compatibility

When accounting for every little component separately, the average auto has approximately 30,000 parts. The engine, of course, is an intricate construction in and of itself. If just one component of a car is to be swapped out, it's the one that would surely impact performance most. The classic Honda Civic affords owners some convenient options for modifying their vehicle's performance by doing exactly that.

Swapping a car's engine, like any act of tinkering under the hood, should be tackled only by those who know what they're doing. It's not a task to take on lightly. Regardless, mechanically-minded drivers can reap great performance benefits by swapping engines, potentially at a fraction of the cost of upgrading an existing engine or buying an entirely new vehicle.

Compatibility, however, is the biggest and most obvious concern to consider. One can't, naturally, just slap a Boeing 747's Pratt & Whitney PW4000 into a Honda Civic and speed (or perhaps fly) off into the sunset. Here's a look at some practical engine options with which the ever-popular Honda Civic (still boasting fantastic features in its 2023 guise) is compatible and the models that can accommodate them.