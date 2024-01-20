What The Honda 'Type-R' Abbreviation Means

Even the most entry-level fan of Honda will know that the illustrious Type R badge means it's the most potent example of that particular model. Though the U.S. has only ever had three Type R models available from new (the DC2 Integra Type R, FK8 Civic Type R, and the current Civic Type R), the namesake has been around for over 30 years overseas.

Honda has been using the Type R nomenclature since 1992 overseas with the debut of the 1992 Honda NSX Type R. Since then, the Type R namesake and ideals have graced Integra, Accord, and, most notably, Civic models. They're known for dominant track-focused engineering that can strike fear in even the most hardcore supercars. Truly, the Type R spirit is David vs. Goliath-esque in proving that with the right engineering, suspension, and weight management, you don't need to spend supercar money to dominate your favorite track.

All of that aside, do you know what Type R means? Likely, it's an abbreviation for exactly what you think it is.