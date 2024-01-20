What The Honda 'Type-R' Abbreviation Means
Even the most entry-level fan of Honda will know that the illustrious Type R badge means it's the most potent example of that particular model. Though the U.S. has only ever had three Type R models available from new (the DC2 Integra Type R, FK8 Civic Type R, and the current Civic Type R), the namesake has been around for over 30 years overseas.
Honda has been using the Type R nomenclature since 1992 overseas with the debut of the 1992 Honda NSX Type R. Since then, the Type R namesake and ideals have graced Integra, Accord, and, most notably, Civic models. They're known for dominant track-focused engineering that can strike fear in even the most hardcore supercars. Truly, the Type R spirit is David vs. Goliath-esque in proving that with the right engineering, suspension, and weight management, you don't need to spend supercar money to dominate your favorite track.
All of that aside, do you know what Type R means? Likely, it's an abbreviation for exactly what you think it is.
Yes, the R stands for Racing
Yes, the R in "Type R" stands for racing. Make no mistake: although Type R models are street-legal, they are true racing-bred machines. Engineers developing Type R models have handling and performance in the pole position on their list of goals. While Type R models typically have more power than the next trim level in line, the Type R namesake brings far more than a bit of a boost in power.
The biggest upgrade Type R models see over other trim levels is suspension. Since the NSX Type R, Honda engineers have poured their hearts and souls into ensuring Type R models have handling characteristics and grip performance like nothing else in its class. The Integra Type R, for example, was developed to oversteer through corners despite its front-wheel-drive layout to get it around corners as fast as possible.
If you think engineering-specific suspension setups for each model are hardcore, though, that's only the beginning.
Weight reduction to extreme levels
Perhaps the most extreme form of modification for Type R models comes in the form of weight reduction. Every single pound counts when you're looking to shed some weight. So, lighter seats and removing door handles just won't cut it.
Instead, Honda engineers took more drastic measures. The NSX Type R came with no radio or sound deadening. In addition, it had manual windows since, you know, electric motors are wildly heavy. Across the NSX, Integra, and Civic chassis, air conditioning was either an option or entirely unavailable, depending on the model year. Sure, it all seems nitpicky, but the NSX's drastic weight reduction measures shaved over 200 pounds from its overall weight.
Of course, air conditioning, a stereo system, and power windows are all things that racecars don't have. They're unnecessary weight that will only serve to slow you down. Ultimately, combining these tactics with hardcore track-oriented suspension, hours of optimizing performance, and grippy tires makes it abundantly clear why the R in "Type R" stands for racing.