Honda Civic Type R 2024 Vs 2023: What's Changed?

The Honda Civic Type R holds a special place in the hearts of car enthusiasts due to its unique blend of performance, practicality, and Honda's renowned engineering. When the Civic inherited the Honda NSX's Type R badge in the late 90s, it rocketed to cult status thanks to its high-revving B16B engine and track-focused handling. While the first Civic Type R (EK9) was a three-door hatchback with a 1.6-liter 4-cylinder VTEC engine that managed 182 hp, the Civic Type R today has inherited its first predecessor's grit, relevance, and front-wheel drive drivetrain with a little less of its contemporarily weak engine and hatchback design.

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R was a well-received vehicle. SlashGear's reviews give it strong points in engine, suspension, transmission, and practicality. It's everything you need in a sports car and more, even though it's one caveat might be in the fuel economy sector. We all held our breaths, expecting Honda to introduce the next Civic, the 2024 CTR, as a hybrid or fully electric car, but no. Instead, Honda has refreshed the 2023 Honda CTR in 2024, albeit with a small change: the price.