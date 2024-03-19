Everything To Know About The Honda K-Series Engine

There's almost zero chance that Honda engineers knew they were making what would become one of the most beloved engines in car culture when they released the K-Series engine. In the past, we've touched on what made the K24 engine so special. However, limiting ourselves to just one engine in the K-Series family is truly doing the engine lineup an injustice. If you think of virtually any important Honda model for the past 20 years, there's a decent chance there's a K-series engine under the hood. The K-series engine still feels like a relatively new development, but it is, in fact, over 20 years old now.

Honda first brought the K-series engine to the world under the hood of the 2001 Honda Civic Type R and 2001 Honda Integra Type R. Of course, the U.S. did not get those vehicles. Instead, the K-Series hit the U.S. market a year later with the 2002 Acura RSX, the EP3 Civic Si (slightly watered-down versions of the Type R models), and the ever-loved crossover, the CR-V. Since then, the K-series family has grown, modernized, and become cult-loved in the tuner community, working its way under the hood of almost any vehicle you could imagine, whether it's front, rear, or all-wheel-drive.