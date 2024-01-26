Here's Why Honda's K24 Is Such A Popular Choice For Engine Swaps
It's no secret that Honda vehicles are a well-loved platform in the tuner and modification world. From basic bolt-on upgrades to full-blown engine swaps and all-wheel-drive conversions, there's virtually nothing left to the imagination with Honda platforms like the Civic or Acura Integra. They're relatively inexpensive, robust, and easy to modify.
It's these same principles that made Honda's K-series family of engines go beyond the boundaries of Honda chassis in the tuning world. Much like the familiar LS swap, the Honda K-series engine has found its way under the hood of an uncountable amount of vehicles across all makes and models.
Since its launch in 2002 with the second-generation Honda CR-V, the Honda K24 engine has gained a cult following of folks looking to make their cars a potent combination of fast and reliable. Whether they're high-revving naturally aspirated builds, or running a fire-breathing turbocharged or supercharged setup, the K24 makes a phenomenal swap candidate.
Mass use means mass availability
The K24 saw use in Honda and Acura production models from 2002 all the way up to 2015. Considering Honda is one of the biggest automotive companies on the planet, with millions of vehicles sold each year, it's safe to assume there is an abundance of K24 engines out there.
Honda and Acura models that used the K24 include the CR-V, Civic Si, TSX, Accord, Odyssey, Element, ILX, TLX, and even the Crosstour. Effectively, if you stepped in a junkyard and threw a rock, you've got a good chance of hitting a car that has a K24 in it.
In turn, this massive supply means they're readily available for reasonable prices. An eBay Motors search will net you a healthy helping of JDM K24 engines with low mileage for around $1,000. For comparison's sake, that's about a fifth of the price of a JDM B18C, the engine from the Acura Integra Type R.
Availability is nothing without power, reliability
Obviously, the K24's availability is only part of the formula that generates its swap allure. This is where the "robust" comment from above comes in. First, let's talk about horsepower in stock format.
The most potent variant of the K24 in factory form is found under the hood of 2015-2020 model year Acura TLXs. With 206 horsepower and 182 pound-feet of torque, it's certainly not lacking in power. A close second is the 2014-2015 Civic Si's K24 at 205 horsepower, and the 2006-2008 TSX's K24 with a matching 205 horsepower. If around 200 horsepower is enough for your project car, a bone stock K24 a perfect solution. After all, what could be more reliable than a factory-delivered Honda four-cylinder engine?
For many, though, 200 horsepower isn't enough. If you want a little more, this is where the K24 engine really shines. Honda engines are certainly notable for their durability and longevity. However, the K-series engine stands out in that it retains that reliability even when you start throwing more power at it.
Without any internal upgrades, the Honda K24 is safe to power levels north of 400 horsepower. With a good turbo or supercharger setup and a proper tune, an unopened K-series is virtually as reliable as a stock one. With how small and light the engine is, it's hard to imagine a better combination for a track-ready car. Powerful, light, and reliable is a virtually unheard-of combination.
Unlimited aftermarket supply
The fandom of the K-series engine is a self-feeding ecosystem, in essence. The more its popularity grows, the more aftermarket components come to the table. It's almost unbelievable to think that it could get any bigger, though, because the upgradable parts supply for the K24 is almost unlimited.
If you're looking for north of 500 horsepower, for example, there are a healthy amount of power-adding parts that can get you there. Available upgraded iron cylinder sleeves forged steel connecting rods, forged pistons with varying compression ratios, high-performance cylinder heads, and much more make it very possible to put a K24 engine north of 1,000 horsepower with retained street drivability.
If you're more into naturally aspirated power delivery, the aftermarket service for the K24 touches that end of the performance world, too. Honda tuner and aftermarket parts manufacturer Skunk2 built a K24 engine that revs to 10,000 RPM and outputs over 300 horsepower.
Whether the plan is to put a simple, proven, and reliable engine under the hood of a project car, or the goal is a four-digit output race track demolishing monster, the K24 is capable.