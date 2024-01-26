Here's Why Honda's K24 Is Such A Popular Choice For Engine Swaps

It's no secret that Honda vehicles are a well-loved platform in the tuner and modification world. From basic bolt-on upgrades to full-blown engine swaps and all-wheel-drive conversions, there's virtually nothing left to the imagination with Honda platforms like the Civic or Acura Integra. They're relatively inexpensive, robust, and easy to modify.

It's these same principles that made Honda's K-series family of engines go beyond the boundaries of Honda chassis in the tuning world. Much like the familiar LS swap, the Honda K-series engine has found its way under the hood of an uncountable amount of vehicles across all makes and models.

Since its launch in 2002 with the second-generation Honda CR-V, the Honda K24 engine has gained a cult following of folks looking to make their cars a potent combination of fast and reliable. Whether they're high-revving naturally aspirated builds, or running a fire-breathing turbocharged or supercharged setup, the K24 makes a phenomenal swap candidate.