10 Super Reliable Inline-4 Engines That Owners Swear By

The in-line four-cylinder is the most widely used car engine in the world. But it wasn't always the case. Following the 1970s and 1980s oil crisis, auto manufacturers began downsizing to smaller powertrains to improve fuel efficiency, but often with insufficient power. Today's four-cylinder engines use superior technology such as direct injection, variable valve timing, and advanced turbocharging to produce more powerful and reliable engines. Some deliver up to 300 horsepower.

The four-cylinder engine offers several advantages over larger six-cylinder or eight-cylinder mills. They are smaller, which makes fitting into a compact car engine bay easier. Fewer cylinders make it lightweight, and only a single exhaust manifold further reduces weight. Four-cylinder engines have only one cylinder head and fewer moving parts than six-cylinder and eight-cylinder powertrains, making them more reliable. The primary engine forces balance with the two outside pistons moving in the opposite direction of the two inside pistons. However, the secondary forces are not balanced since the pistons accelerate faster during the crankshaft rotation's top half than the bottom half. As a result, four-cylinder engines tend to generate more vibration. Some larger four-cylinder engines require balancing shafts to compensate for secondary imbalance vibration.

Four-cylinder engines are easy to work on and, therefore cost less to maintain, and better fuel efficiency means they are less expensive to operate compared to their mainstream competitors. If well maintained, the four-cylinder engine can last over 200,000 miles.

Here are 10 of the most reliable inline-4 engines according to owners.

[Featured image by Pws via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]