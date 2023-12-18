How Long Could A Honda Accord Actually Last?

Cars are not built to last forever. Wear and tear is a natural part of the life cycle of a vehicle. You can keep replacing parts, but eventually, the car will give out on you. However, many vehicles can last quite a long time, and few car manufacturers have a long history of reliability, such as Honda. In a recent survey done by Consumer Reports, Honda and fellow Japanese manufacturer Toyota were the only ones to show up in the top five of their ranking of the cars able to go the furthest without any issues, with the Toyota Camry coming in at the top spot.

Just below that, though, was the Honda Accord. What the mid-size sedan lacks in overall flashiness, it makes up for in pure durability. This is a relatively modestly budgeted vehicle for those who aren't too keen about replacing their car every couple of years. According to that Consumer Reports survey, the Honda Accord can last as long as 200,000 miles on the road, which is incredibly impressive. Rudolph Honda places the lifespan of an Accord anywhere between 200,000 and 300,000 miles. iSeeCars states that their potential lifespan is more around 226,000 miles. That may be quite a bit away from that 300,000 estimation, but it's still a mileage anyone would be happy with.

Of course, making an Accord last a long time isn't just in the hands of the folks at Honda. You need to play your part as well.