The 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Has Only One Downside (Even With Almost 50 MPG)

It's fair to say the latest Honda Civic has been a hit, and now the automaker is counting on electrification to boost fuel economy for its gateway to new owners. The 2025 Civic Hybrid joins the line-up as a replacement for trims with the old turbocharged gas engine, promising to be more fun and less thirsty, less confusing than the standalone Honda Insight, and not to mention debuting a handful of new convenience features like Google-powered infotainment.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

With over 200,000 sales in the U.S. for the Civic in 2023 — second only in Honda's line-up to the CR-V — there's plenty resting on the 2025 model year update. The new hybrid uses a tweaked version of the drivetrain we've already seen in other electrified Honda cars and SUVs. Rather than requiring plugging-in, it tacks electrification onto a gas engine to offer an economy bump with little in the way of behavioral change for drivers.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Perhaps unsurprising, then — even though only the top, most expensive Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid trims will be electrified — Honda is predicting hybrids will account for around 40% of overall Civic sales. The cheaper Civic LX and Sport will unfortunately stick with the current 2.0-liter engine. 2025 Civic sedans should begin arriving in U.S. Honda dealerships starting in June, while the 2025 Civic hatchback will follow this coming summer.