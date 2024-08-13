12 Of The Best Looking Honda Models Ever Designed

Much has already been written about the impact that the first generation Honda/Acura NSX had on the market. Most enthusiasts will already be aware of its impact on not just Honda but on the supercar segment as a whole — but its styling is a key and sometimes overlooked element of its impact. The NSX still looked contemporary when Honda discontinued it in 2005, having first unveiled the car in 1989. In that time, its only styling change was a modest facelift. Given the drastic shift in styling trends over that time period, that's a remarkable achievement in itself.

When the NSX was first launched, many of its rivals still featured the boxy styling that had become popular throughout the '70s and '80s, but a new wave of performance cars would launch that made that older styling quickly obsolete. The NSX was one of the first to feature this new, sleek, and aerodynamically-led design, alongside other Japanese pioneers like the Z32 Nissan 300ZX and Mazda RX-7 FD. British classics like the TVR Griffith also deserve a mention as design pioneers of the era.

Arguably none of those other cars, however, had quite such an immediate design impact as the NSX. It looked like nothing else on the road, and it drove like nothing else on the road, too, boasting both world-class performance and an unprecedented level of everyday usability. That never translated into high sales figures, but remaining examples are sought after today.

