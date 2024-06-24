The Mini Honda City Turbo II That Has Never Made It To The US

In many ways, the Honda City Turbo II felt like something straight out of a fever dream. When it was first launched in Japan in 1983, the sporty hatchback was a small car, at 3.42-meter length and 1.62-meter width, that had big dreams. It could clock in at a maximum speed of 109 mph and accelerate to 62 mph in an estimated 8.6 seconds. While that was reasonably fast at the time, its size and speed wasn't the only thing that made it stand apart from the crowd. It also had a lot of quirky remnants of the '80s, such as its eight-bit processor, cassette player, and cassette tape holding compartment. It also had a refrigerated glove box that could fit quite a few drinks, which is an add-on that even drivers of today would be happy to have in their car during the blistering summers.

However, it's the addition of the Honda Motocompo scooter made to fit its trunk perfectly that took the cake and cemented its fan base. Although the 2.5 horsepower scooter was a thoughtful addition, it wasn't entirely a practical choice. It was actually quite heavy at 99 pounds and took up way too much room in the Honda City Turbo II's already-limited trunk space. That being said, the Honda City Turbo II is overall an interesting car, so what's the reason it was never released in the United States?