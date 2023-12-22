Here's How Far Honda's Motocompacto Can Actually Go

Back in the early 1980s, Honda produced a tiny folding scooter for a couple of years called the Motocompo. It didn't exactly become a phenomenon, selling only a little over 53,000 units in three years. Though it has been off the market since 1983, the idea of reviving the Motocompo in some way has lingered with Honda, and in 2023, it finally pulled the trigger by introducing the Honda Motocompacto.

Unlike its predecessor, the Motocompacto is a fully electric vehicle. A folding scooter like this makes far more sense in an era with an increasing desire to create electrically-based products, rather than gas-powered ones. It's sleek and, as the name would suggest, quite small. When folded, it is just 3.7 inches wide. With something so small, you may be concerned with how powerful it is and how long you can use it to get around.

Well, the Honda Motocompacto is not meant to be a replacement vehicle for your car, motorcycle, or mode of mass transportation, so if you're hoping this is going to last you several hundred miles, you will be wildly out of luck. This is a convenience ride far more appropriate for an urban setting than the suburbs.