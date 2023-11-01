Riding Honda's Motocompacto Is Fun, But This Folding E-Scooter Is More Than A Gimmick

The Honda Motocompacto feels like something James Bond might have if he was also obsessed with "Transformers." Luckily, you needn't be a super spy with a government expense account to get your hands on some folding electric scooter action. This month, all you'll need is $995 and to live in the U.S. as the Honda-branded, two-wheel e-scooter goes on sale online, as well as at Honda and Acura dealerships.

The Motocompacto is, as long-time Honda aficionados will already have spotted, a 21st century update of the fan-favorite folding Motocompo of the early 1980s. It has a similar premise, too: a collapsible scooter that can stow in the trunk of a car, and fill in the gaps as you zip between destinations. Only, for this reboot, it's fully electric instead of a two-stroke gas engine propelling said-zipping.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

That makes it, arguably, the perfect addition to Honda's upcoming Prologue EV we took a first look at recently (and Honda dealers are apparently mighty enthusiastic about the potential for accessory upselling once that electric SUV arrives early in 2024). However you don't need to be in the Honda family to buy a Motocompacto, and this is no limited-run gimmick.

What it is — we discovered astride the "any color you want, as long as it's white" e-scooter — is good fun mixed with cunning design.