5 Small Electric Cars We Wish Were Sold In America

EVs are even more popular in China than they are in the United States. Chinese consumers bought nearly seven million EVs last year, and AutoPacific President Ed Kim told ABC News, "It's a market that in many ways is kinda bonkers. The sheer amount of choice is staggering." One Chinese nameplate that will probably be unfamiliar to most Americans is Zeekr, which produces three models in China: the 001 sedan, the 009 minivan, and the X mini-SUV. Zeekr is owned by Geely, which also has custody of the Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus brands.

The 001 and X are currently available in China, the Netherlands, and Sweden. Last month, Zeekr announced a fourth model, the 007, a performance sedan with as much as 636 horsepower and a range of up to 541 miles.

The cabin of the X includes lie-flat seats, a large infotainment screen, and even a drink cooler in the center console. It comes in RWD and AWD versions, and the AWD model can reach 100 kph from a standstill in 3.8 seconds (0-60 mph in roughly 3.6 seconds), roughly matching the performance of the Ford Mach-E Rally.

If you live in the United States and these features and performance numbers are intriguing, you might not have to wait too long to get your hands on the steering wheel of a Zeekr.

Zeekr recently announced plans to develop a new compact sedan, codenamed CS1E, and Carbuzz reported that Zeeker hopes to increase global sales to 650,000 units by 2025. "Zeekr is a well-established product in China but will expand rapidly in international markets, which is our original goal," Zeekr CEO An Conghui said.