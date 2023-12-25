5 Small Electric Cars We Wish Were Sold In America
Electric vehicles have taken a secure foothold in North American markets, with more than two million EVs sold in the United States alone since 2021. These sales have come across a range of vehicles, from subcompacts like the Chevrolet Bolt to pickup trucks like the Rivian R1T and everything in between.
Aside from the environmental and economic benefits of driving a vehicle that requires no fossil fuels, EVS also usually provides a fun driving experience with its high-torque motors and efficient drivetrains. However, many of the world's most interesting small EVs are Asian or European models that never made it to American dealerships. Some of these vehicles were deemed by their manufacturers to be unappealing to American buyers, while at least one car on this list is still in the concept stage and is not expected to hit production until 2026. All of them, however, are cars we'd like to see in U.S. showrooms for their energy savings, slick design, and fun factor.
Zeekr X
EVs are even more popular in China than they are in the United States. Chinese consumers bought nearly seven million EVs last year, and AutoPacific President Ed Kim told ABC News, "It's a market that in many ways is kinda bonkers. The sheer amount of choice is staggering." One Chinese nameplate that will probably be unfamiliar to most Americans is Zeekr, which produces three models in China: the 001 sedan, the 009 minivan, and the X mini-SUV. Zeekr is owned by Geely, which also has custody of the Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus brands.
The 001 and X are currently available in China, the Netherlands, and Sweden. Last month, Zeekr announced a fourth model, the 007, a performance sedan with as much as 636 horsepower and a range of up to 541 miles.
The cabin of the X includes lie-flat seats, a large infotainment screen, and even a drink cooler in the center console. It comes in RWD and AWD versions, and the AWD model can reach 100 kph from a standstill in 3.8 seconds (0-60 mph in roughly 3.6 seconds), roughly matching the performance of the Ford Mach-E Rally.
If you live in the United States and these features and performance numbers are intriguing, you might not have to wait too long to get your hands on the steering wheel of a Zeekr.
Zeekr recently announced plans to develop a new compact sedan, codenamed CS1E, and Carbuzz reported that Zeeker hopes to increase global sales to 650,000 units by 2025. "Zeekr is a well-established product in China but will expand rapidly in international markets, which is our original goal," Zeekr CEO An Conghui said.
Honda e
Honda was the fourth best-selling carmaker in the United States in 2022, but none of the more than 800,000 vehicles it sold last year in the U.S. were EVs. Honda intended to develop small EVs along with General Motors, but in October, it announced that those plans had been scuttled. Two electric SUVs, the Honda Prologue and the Acura ZDX, are on the way to the U.S. for 2024 (Honda started taking preorders for the ZDX yesterday). The Honda e has been available since 2020 to European buyers and was recently updated to two new variants: the e advance and the e:Ny1.
When Honda first showed the e at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, Zac Estrada of The Verge called it "an adorable homage to some of Honda's first small cars, such as the diminutive Civic hatchbacks of the 1970s." That retro styling didn't stop Honda from putting some cutting-edge features into the Advance, like a full-width digital dashboard, single-pedal control, and a hands-free parking assist system. The Advance also has two 230V AC outlets, along with a 12V DC outlet, two USB ports, and an HDMI port for connecting a laptop or other video device.
Roberto Baldwin of Car and Driver admits the e has shortcomings but wants one regardless. "On a spreadsheet, the Honda e's size, price, and range don't make sense for the U.S. market," he wrote. "So, yes, it's pricey and doesn't have the best range, but it's a small rear-wheel-drive EV that tugs at the part of me that cares more about joy than good sense when I'm behind the wheel."
Peugeot E208
The French automaker Peugeot was founded in 1810, making it the world's oldest car manufacturer. Peugeot is now owned by Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, Alfa Romeo, and more than a dozen other brands. Peugeot has not sold any cars in the United States since 1992 but moved more than 600,000 units last year in Europe. French buyers took home more than 19,000 Peugeot E-208 plug-in EVs in 2022, making it the nation's best-selling EV model for the year. The 2023 E-208 has a new 156 horsepower motor and a range of up to 400 kilometers (248.5 miles).
The E-208 also has an available 3-D digital instrument panel, heated massage seats, and driver assist systems like adaptive cruise control, lane positioning assistance, and a 360-degree camera array.
In its review of the E-208, Top Gear concluded, "It's a car we like: the sharp styling makes it the first genuinely desirable Peugeot 2-0-something for a long while. It's original on the inside and nicely put together, while also being decent to drive. It's the whole package."
Toyota FT-se
While all of the aforementioned EVs are currently available to buyers in certain European or Asian markets, the Toyota FT-se was presented as a concept at this year's Japan Mobility Show. The car's designer, Hideaki Iida, told Inside EVs that the FT-se may reach the production stage within a few years. "We can't guarantee the year itself," he said, "but as soon as possible. After 2026 is what I can tell you."
The development of the FT-se falls under Toyota's Gazoo Racing division, which brought the world the GR Supra 4. The FT-se will be a lightweight rear-wheel drive model and could feature Toyota's new simulated manual transmission along with driver-selectable audio simulations of internal combustion engines like vintage Formula 1 V12s or American muscle car big-block V8s.
Toyota chief branding officer Simon Humphries told Top Gear that as the design of the FT-se evolves, the EV's simulation capabilities may eventually grow to include suspension and steering performance. "How about downloading your favorite engine sound and driving dynamics, and you could truly create your own unique experiences, all the while emitting only smiles."
Zeekr 001 FR
While the Zeekr X offers sleek styling, a feature-rich interior, and some high-tech appointments, the Chinese automaker's 001FR model offers all that plus 1265 horsepower and a 0-100km/h (62mph) time of 2.07 seconds. The 001 FR is powered by four electric motors, which contribute to the car's curb weight of 5,567 pounds. The 001FR was slated to head to customers in October, but in a limited run of 99 cars per month, so even Chinese buyers with the expected asking price of ¥1 million (about $140,000) might have to bide their time a bit.
The 001 FR shares a 118.3-inch wheelbase with the standard 001 model but sits a little longer overall at 197.6 inches.
Zeekr teased the 001FR's upcoming release back in August with a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The post took a dig at the high-performance spec Tesla Model S, reading, "Plaid is dull. The #ZEEKR001FR is a new type of beast. Standby for more information."