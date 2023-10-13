Large Vs Small: Which Car Is Safer On The Road?

When looking to buy a car, you're likely thinking of its safety aspects. When looking for the safest car, it might be logical to pick something bigger than your average compact because bigger means safer, right? The answer is not as clear cut, especially in recent years with the introduction of electric vehicles, as EVs are typically much heavier than their gas-powered counterparts.

However, as the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) found, the most dangerous vehicles for the occupant definitely lean towards the smaller side if you factor out vehicles like the Dodge Charger and Challenger that have a higher tendency to be driven unsafely. Cars like the Mitsubishi Mirage and Hyundai Accent, two subcompact cars, topped the list for driver deaths. The Mirage weighs a scant 2,095 pounds, while the Accent clocks in at 2,679 pounds. For comparison, a Toyota Corolla, which did not make the IIHS's list of vehicles with higher driver death rates, weighs 2,955 pounds.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, larger SUVs (and cars in general) were found to protect the driver much more often in the event of an accident. For example, luxury sedans like the Lexus ES 350 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class ranked very low on the number of driver deaths, along with SUVs like the BMW X3 and Nissan Pathfinder.