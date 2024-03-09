Why Are Small Cars Getting Bigger?

When you take some time to look around a parking lot or glance at vehicles on the highway, you'll notice that the cars around us are changing. Sport utility vehicles, also known as SUVs, are replacing sedans; even the compact cars we once knew and loved, like the Mini Cooper, Honda Civic, and Toyota Camry, are becoming bulkier with each new model.

We could say it reflects what most of us want and need. There's our appetite for tech—connectivity, touchscreens, and the host of driver-assist features that make driving less of a chore and more of an experience. All these gizmos need space. Drivers appreciate a car with a bit of legroom and a trunk that can hold a lot more than a few grocery bags.

Since the whole business of cars is making the ones that appeal to everyone, and more people seem to want extra space and cool new features, it makes sense for automakers to keep expanding car sizes to meet the demands of buyers, right?

Well, it's more than a simple case of demand and supply. There's a complex interplay of technical, economic, and legal factors involved, one that stretches back decades.