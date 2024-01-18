Honda SUVs: Which Is Best For Off-Roading?

You don't have to spend 50 grand to get a reliable SUV that offers precision on the road as well as some off-road fun. The Honda CR-V Hybrid is one of the most popular vehicles in the compact SUV section on North American roads.

One of the most notable advantages of the CR-V is its competitive pricing. Starting at just over $30,000, the base LX trim comes standard with a 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder. However, if you opt for the Sport Hybrid variant, you'll have a 2.0-liter four-cylinder under the hood that pairs with two electric motors for roughly $5,000 more. A CVT transmission system sends the 204-horsepower output to the wheels. FWD comes standard for the CR-V Sport Hybrid, but you can upgrade it to all-wheel drive if you want a more responsive driving experience off the road for $1,500.

Besides a reasonable price tag, the Hybrid trim also comes with impressive numbers in fuel efficiency. The front-wheel drive model of the 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid can offer as much as 43 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway (40 mpg combined), according to the Fuel Economy website.

On the other hand, you'll be making some sacrifices if you decide to go with the budget-friendly option on this list. First of all, the standard FWD drivetrain is not very suitable for tackling obstacles off-road. Moreover, the base 1.5L engine outputs 190 horsepower and sends that to the wheels through a continuously variable transmission (CVT), which is certainly not your go-to combo for torque-demanding and steep trails. The lack of a skid plate also makes the powertrain more prone to damage when trailing on rocks.