Honda SUVs: Which Is Best For Off-Roading?
Navigating off the tarmac requires a rugged vehicle that can handle some abuse along the way. The Japanese automaker Honda has a reputation for building reliable vehicles. Although Honda cars are primarily intended to drive on the asphalt, some SUV models pack impressive off-roading capabilities suitable for outdoor plans on the weekend.
Sure, you can't take a Honda SUV up on a steep rocky mountain and treat it like a Jeep Wrangler or a Ford Bronco. However, for lighter adventures and more forgiving trails, a Honda SUV can be the perfect hauler.
Depending on your preferences and intent of use, the ideal Honda SUV model can be different. In this post, we've gathered the best options on the market for different budgets and off-roading purposes. The information presented to you is based on SlashGear's first-drive experience, real user feedback, and expert automotive reviews on popular platforms like the Car and Driver website. We'll discuss that more at the end of this article.
Best family-friendly off-roader: Honda Pilot TrailSport
If you're looking for a safe and reliable family hauler that doesn't compromise safety, the Honda Pilot TrailSport can be an excellent choice. This three-row, seven-seater SUV packs a 3.5-liter V6 under its hood, producing 285 horsepower. Paired with the powertrain is a 10-speed automatic transmission that delivers the engine's power to both the rear and front axles in the TrailSport trim.
Moreover, the TrailSport comes with some features that make it more suitable for off-road trails compared to other trims. Better ground clearance and all-terrain tires help you navigate through mud and rockier paths better. Also, underbody protection skid plates help you prevent damage to the powertrain and transmission. The Car and Driver magazine tested the 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport and deemed it suitable for "moderately-difficult" trains.
Thanks to the all-wheel drive (AWD) configuration, the Pilot TrailSport can tow up to 5,000 pounds, 1,500 pounds more than lower trims that are front-wheel drive by standard. According to official ratings, the AWD Honda Pilot can deliver 19 mpg in the city and up to 25 mpg on the highway (21 mpg combined).
After the Elite trim, the TrailSport is the most expensive variant of the 2023 Honda Pilot. You can opt for a 2023 Pilot TrailSport for roughly $50,000, about $12,000 more than the base LX trim.
Best Value: Honda CR-V Sport Hybrid
You don't have to spend 50 grand to get a reliable SUV that offers precision on the road as well as some off-road fun. The Honda CR-V Hybrid is one of the most popular vehicles in the compact SUV section on North American roads.
One of the most notable advantages of the CR-V is its competitive pricing. Starting at just over $30,000, the base LX trim comes standard with a 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder. However, if you opt for the Sport Hybrid variant, you'll have a 2.0-liter four-cylinder under the hood that pairs with two electric motors for roughly $5,000 more. A CVT transmission system sends the 204-horsepower output to the wheels. FWD comes standard for the CR-V Sport Hybrid, but you can upgrade it to all-wheel drive if you want a more responsive driving experience off the road for $1,500.
Besides a reasonable price tag, the Hybrid trim also comes with impressive numbers in fuel efficiency. The front-wheel drive model of the 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid can offer as much as 43 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway (40 mpg combined), according to the Fuel Economy website.
On the other hand, you'll be making some sacrifices if you decide to go with the budget-friendly option on this list. First of all, the standard FWD drivetrain is not very suitable for tackling obstacles off-road. Moreover, the base 1.5L engine outputs 190 horsepower and sends that to the wheels through a continuously variable transmission (CVT), which is certainly not your go-to combo for torque-demanding and steep trails. The lack of a skid plate also makes the powertrain more prone to damage when trailing on rocks.
Most Versatile: Honda Passport TrailSport
Last but not least, the Honda Passport TrailSport is the sweet spot for an all-around SUV with off-road capabilities. It comes in a smaller package compared to the Pilot but has more oomph and can handle rocky roads better than its little brother, the CR-V.
Under the hood, the Passport features the same powertrain as Honda's bigger Pilot; a 280-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. AWD is standard for all trims. However, the TrailSort packs features like all-season tires and a refined suspension system to handle tough terrains better. Similar to the Pilot, the Passport can tow up to 5,000 pounds of load, impressive compared to other two-row SUVs like the Chevy Blazer or the Hyundai Santa Fe.
As for fuel economy, official EPA ratings suggest 19 mpg in the city, and 24 mpg (21 mpg combined), which is okay, but rivals featuring hybrid powertrains offer significantly better gas mileage. The 2024 Honda Passport TrailSport costs roughly $46,000, placing it between the pricier Pilot and the CR-V.
Methodology
The information presented in this post is based on real user reviews from popular websites like Edmunds and Consumer Reports. Moreover, the specs, details, and features of each model are fact-checked through reputable outlets, such as Car and Driver.
Last but not least, the SlashGear team has extensive reviews for each of these vehicles through first-hand experience both on and off the road. Links to each extensive review are anchored to the SUVs' names listed in this article.