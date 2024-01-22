Everything Honda Fans Should Know About The 5th Gen Prelude

Under the hood of every U.S.-delivered Prelude model sat Honda's iconic H22 engine. Even base models got Honda's outstanding variable valve timing system, VTEC. Lower trim options came with 195 horsepower, while the Type SH trim (super handling, for those curious) sported a bit of a boost to 200 horsepower.

Models were offered with either a manual or automatic transmission across all trim levels. Though the automatic came with a manual-esque mode, it doesn't make for the same visceral experience as the notchy and direct five-speed manual gear shifter. Obviously, the manual is the enthusiasts' choice for the Prelude. However, seeking out an automatic model gives buyers a chance to get one at a pretty steep discount. Though a manual swap isn't the most straightforward modification, it is possible.

Weighing in at about 2,800 pounds, the power to weight is similar to that of the Ford Fiesta ST. So, the Prelude has some peppy acceleration. With a top-trim sprint from 0-60 mph in around seven seconds, it's certainly not the fastest thing out there, but it's plenty of fun. All out, it'll make its way to a top speed of around 150 mph. However, like most Hondas, straight-line performance is not where the Prelude excels.