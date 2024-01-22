Everything Honda Fans Should Know About The 5th Gen Prelude
The fifth-gen Honda Prelude is the newest variant of Honda's awesome sporty coupe. That is until the release of the new one comes within the next couple of years. Though the Prelude is a bit of a slept-on model in the Honda world, it's certainly gaining more attention. Prices are steadily going up on clean examples, and the chance to purchase one of these future classics for a bargain bin price may be coming to an end.
All of the Prelude models are awesome. However, the fifth generation, spanning model years 1997 to 2001, stands out as the most modern variant with pinnacle engineering for its time. Whether you wind up with a base model or the top-of-the-line Type SH trim, you're guaranteed to have a good time. Let's look at the fifth-gen Prelude's specs and features and break down what you need to know about this awesome and slightly underloved piece of Honda sports car history.
VTEC for all, no matter the trim level
Under the hood of every U.S.-delivered Prelude model sat Honda's iconic H22 engine. Even base models got Honda's outstanding variable valve timing system, VTEC. Lower trim options came with 195 horsepower, while the Type SH trim (super handling, for those curious) sported a bit of a boost to 200 horsepower.
Models were offered with either a manual or automatic transmission across all trim levels. Though the automatic came with a manual-esque mode, it doesn't make for the same visceral experience as the notchy and direct five-speed manual gear shifter. Obviously, the manual is the enthusiasts' choice for the Prelude. However, seeking out an automatic model gives buyers a chance to get one at a pretty steep discount. Though a manual swap isn't the most straightforward modification, it is possible.
Weighing in at about 2,800 pounds, the power to weight is similar to that of the Ford Fiesta ST. So, the Prelude has some peppy acceleration. With a top-trim sprint from 0-60 mph in around seven seconds, it's certainly not the fastest thing out there, but it's plenty of fun. All out, it'll make its way to a top speed of around 150 mph. However, like most Hondas, straight-line performance is not where the Prelude excels.
Superb handling, even if it's not Super Handling
As discussed above, the top trim level, the Type SH, is Honda's cornering-optimized version of the fifth-gen Prelude. SH stands for Super Handling, largely because of Honda's Active Torque Transfer System. It's an early use of active torque vectoring, which constantly monitors which of the two front drive wheels has the most traction and favors power to that wheel.
Non-type SH models still offer a phenomenal spirited driving experience, though. The lightweight build, power delivery, and suspension setup of the fifth-gen Prelude as a whole give a direct and responsive steering feel. In addition, the low seating position and killer shifter feel make the Prelude the perfect example of a "slow" car that is fun to drive fast. Taking it through twists and turns gives drivers an exciting and sporty time.
The Prelude also does pretty decent on gas. With EPA ratings of 20 mpg city and 25 mpg highway, it's not far behind its econobox alternatives like a base Civic or Camry, but certainly offers a much more fun driving experience.
If you're looking for a relatively modern Honda classic that'll provide a fun daily driving experience without breaking the bank, it's hard to find a negative for the fifth-gen Honda Prelude. Don't wait for too long, though; you might miss your chance to own one.