Why Honda Discontinued The NSX (Twice!)

What is the greatest car ever built? While it's certainly debatable, many enthusiasts would argue that the McLaren F1 is. Not only was it the fastest car in the world at the time, but it was also one of the most expensive and best handling. It has been praised countless times for its stiff chassis, expertly honed suspension, responsiveness, and even its practicality. While the McLaren F1 might be one of the most celebrated supercars ever built, it owes a lot of its winning attributes to another car that was over thirteen times less expensive, the Honda NSX.

When Honda pulled back the curtains on the first generation NSX in 1989, it was clear to all in attendance that it was not only revolutionary for Honda, but the entire sportscar industry. The New Sportscar eXperimental, as its acronym denotes, was so impressive from a performance standpoint that Gordon Murray, the designer of the McLaren F1, stated in a letter to Honda that "the moment (he) drove the 'little' NSX, all the benchmark cars–Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini–(he) had been using as references in the development of (his) car vanished from (his) mind." Its reliability and usability were benchmarks in the sportscar world as well, with the NSX being one of the first serious sports cars to place an emphasis on practicality.

In theory, the NSX was the perfect car — and so was its follow-up, the also highly-praised second generation NSX — however, both generations got the ax following periods of miserable sales figures and shifts in the automotive climate.