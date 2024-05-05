Here's How Much The Original NSX Was New (And What It's Worth Today)
For modern auto enthusiasts, it may be easy to take Acura's NSX line of sports cars for granted. After all, this particular premium model has long maintained an intermittent presence in Honda's overall lineup of vehicles, and while it has its dedicated fans, it has been pretty far removed from the sales heights of the most popular sports cars out there.
Nonetheless, there are plenty of things that have made the NSX a unique sports car throughout its history — especially the original 1991 model. The NSX was designed to be an experimental car, with it featuring a then-unheard-of fully-aluminum semi-monocoque exterior, and a 3-liter DOHC V6 engine capable of 270 horsepower. Suffice to say, it's still quite the distinct car to this day.
As a premium vehicle option and a bona fide supercar, the NSX has always been a relatively pricey commodity for those willing to take the plunge. However, some might be interested to learn what the original NSX sold for around the time of its launch in 1990 — and how that price figure compares to what these models generally go for on the market today. With that in mind, here's everything to know about the price of the original NSX, and what one of these historic cars costs in the modern era.
The original NSX was - and still is - quite expensive
The entry point to getting an original Acura NSX (or Honda NSX, as it was referred to in certain regions) was fairly steep when the car debuted during the 1990 calendar year. According to Car and Driver, a brand-new NSX cost roughly $60,000 during the initial launch period. Its price tag far exceeded sports cars like the Mazda Miata (which ran for roughly $13,800), and even edged out other expensive cars like the $52,000 first-generation Dodge Viper. When adjusting for inflation, the NSX would cost roughly $143,400 in current day USD — a price range that is still generally reserved for only the most powerful and sought-after car models out there.
If the sticker shock of the NSX's original price wasn't enough, the cost of a first-generation model managed to rise even higher in the ensuing years. Per Car and Driver, the NSX cost roughly $90,000 at the time of its original discontinuation in 2005 — a 50% increase from the original $60,000. However, the vast majority of this uptick can arguably be attributed to inflation, as $90,000 in 2005 dollars adjusted for inflation is roughly $144,000 in current day USD. In essence, the first-generation NSX generally maintained a consistent value over the course of its time in active production. That said, how does it fare in the market today?
Between their relative rarity and growing nostalgia-based demand, it will probably come as no surprise to hear that prices for an original Acura NSX are on the rise, and have been a number for years at this point. While they may not generally be quite as expensive as they once were, many listings for the original NSX on sites like Car Gurus fall somewhere between $80,000 and $90,000.