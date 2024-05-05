Here's How Much The Original NSX Was New (And What It's Worth Today)

For modern auto enthusiasts, it may be easy to take Acura's NSX line of sports cars for granted. After all, this particular premium model has long maintained an intermittent presence in Honda's overall lineup of vehicles, and while it has its dedicated fans, it has been pretty far removed from the sales heights of the most popular sports cars out there.

Nonetheless, there are plenty of things that have made the NSX a unique sports car throughout its history — especially the original 1991 model. The NSX was designed to be an experimental car, with it featuring a then-unheard-of fully-aluminum semi-monocoque exterior, and a 3-liter DOHC V6 engine capable of 270 horsepower. Suffice to say, it's still quite the distinct car to this day.

As a premium vehicle option and a bona fide supercar, the NSX has always been a relatively pricey commodity for those willing to take the plunge. However, some might be interested to learn what the original NSX sold for around the time of its launch in 1990 — and how that price figure compares to what these models generally go for on the market today. With that in mind, here's everything to know about the price of the original NSX, and what one of these historic cars costs in the modern era.