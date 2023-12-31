What Acura's NSX Abbreviation Means

The Acura/Honda NSX stands out as one of the most memorable Japanese sports cars to ever exist. The first generation NSX, which first debuted for the 1991 model year, immediately changed what sports cars could be. It was the first ever all-aluminum production car and showed that high-end sports cars didn't have to be finicky unreliable garage hogs. After all, under the impossibly low sleek exterior, the NSX was still about as reliable as any other Honda from the time.

Ed Taylor, then Vice President of Acura, said in a 1991 press release: "The NSX is a milestone automobile that offers uncompromised performance and redefines the pure sports car driving experience. The NSX embodies the comfort and reliability Acura is known for, bringing an unprecedented level of quality and driveability to the mid-engine exotic class."

Honda further notes that it was explicitly designed after the F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet. The NSX at release did have a zero to 60 mph time of just over five seconds, so Honda got pretty close. Even down to the very name, the NSX was trying to set itself apart from the rest of the automotive world.