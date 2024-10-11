2025 VW Jetta GLI Review: Stick Shift Fun But Has Civic Si Stolen The Glory?

Believe the commercials, and everyone is just a lease payment away from sweeping through mountain curves in a wildly-powerful luxury sports car. The reality is that, though the average purchase price of a new vehicle has ticked up considerably over the past few years, most shoppers hoping for a little fun with their functionality aren't splashing out big money on sports sedans from BMW, Mercedes, and their cohort.

That's not to say entertaining options aren't out there, just that your expectations need to be set correctly. In the case of the 2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, it means giving up on — arguably unusable — extremes of power, with a focus more on aggressive pricing and the engagement of changing gears yourself.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Like most automakers in North America, Volkswagen has been steadily trimming the number of non-SUV models in its line-up. With the demise of the Passat, the Jetta is currently VW's only sedan on offer in the U.S. (though the all-electric ID.7 will change that when it arrives). It's available in regular and GLI flavors, the former actually being the cheapest new car VW sells in the country. That $21,995 (plus $1,225 destination) price tag gets a bump to $32,715 (plus destination) for the Jetta GLI Autobahn, the single GLI trim Volkswagen now offers.

