2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Review: Budget Fun Gets A Stick Shift As Standard
Volkswagen's U.S. sedan line-up looks pretty sparse these days, though that doesn't exactly single the automaker out among its rivals. With the venerable Passat bowing out of North America after the 2022 model year, and the sleekly stylish (but poorly selling) VW Arteon discontinued not long after, only the Jetta lingers.
In fact, as we've seen VW do with the Golf, the Jetta is treated as two models instead of just one. The basic sedan starts at $21,435 (plus destination) with a frugal 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, and is the epitome of a value play. No, perhaps it won't cause you to leap out of bed in the morning, gleeful in anticipation for your commute, but neither will it break the bank.
The 2024 Jetta GLI, meanwhile, is the sportier iteration of the car. Sporty doesn't automatically mean expensive, mind — at $28,085 plus $1,150 destination, this GLI 40th Anniversary Edition still comes in well under the average selling price of a new car in the U.S. right now — but there's a welcome uptick in performance courtesy of a bigger and more powerful engine, not to mention an exterior style upgrade. Even lavished with extras and the optional DSG transmission, a top-spec Jetta GLI Autobahn still comes in at under $35k including destination.
Two notable mechanical updates over Jetta Sport
Where the regular Jetta offers 158 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four of the Jetta GLI nudges that up to 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. VW pairs it with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard (you can have a stick shift with the non-GLI car, too) though a 7-speed DGS automatic is an $800 option. Either way, the Jetta GLI is front-wheel drive only.
Like the Jetta Sport (which starts at $22,585 plus destination) the GLI gets VW's XDS Cross Differential System. That's effectively brake-based torque vectoring, which the automaker says helps offset understeer during aggressive cornering. However, only the Jetta GLI has the VAQ limited-slip front differential lock.
That's a complicated mechanical component, but effectively allows Volkswagen to mechanically bias torque to either the front left or right wheels. Just like we've seen many rear-wheel drive sports cars use torque vectoring on the back axle, it means the Jetta GLI can prioritize power to the wheel where there's the most grip, or the most potential impact. In corners, the outside wheel can be the beneficiary, making for tighter and more controlled turns, and without actively limiting power like a brake-based system does.
Tractable fun
Combined with sport suspension, which leaves the Jetta GLI firmer — though not outlandishly so — and you have a recipe for unexpected fun from a cheap, FWD sedan. No, the sub-$30k Volkswagen isn't going to give a Honda Civic Type R any meaningful competition, but it's also around $15k less.
An easy-to-live-with clutch with a weight that's on the light side helps, and while the stick shift lacks the crispy throw of that Civic Type R or Toyota's GR Corolla, it's neither wishy-washy nor soggy. In fact, it strikes me as being an excellent manual with which to learn the three pedal dance.
There's no dedicated drive mode button, but dig into the touchscreen settings and you can switch the Jetta GLI's adaptive dampers. That firms things up — not hugely, but welcome for more aggressive corners — in Sport mode, while allowing the sedan to deliver a slightly softer ride when you're on the daily commute. It doesn't, of course, affect how or when the transmission shifts: that's down to you.
The result is spritely, though you're not going to be stunned. You're encouraged to downshift to keep the 2.0-liter turbo in its punchiest range, rather than relying solely on low-end torque.
A sober cabin with decent equipment
While VW's electric cars have flirted with astonishing and innovative interior design strategies like "not being almost entirely trimmed in black," the Jetta GLI sticks to a tried-and-tested sober aesthetic. A sprinkling of red accents try their best to lift the black cloth seats, and there's some matching trim on the steering wheel and faux-woodgrain dashboard panels, but it all feels fairly unimaginative.
The equipment levels aren't bad, mind. Dual-zone climate control — with easy-to-use physical controls — and heated front seats are standard, as are three USB ports (two in the center console, one in the center armrest) and multicolor ambient lighting. A 10.25-inch digital display cluster, keyless entry, and wireless charging are also included, along with blind spot warnings, adaptive cruise control, lane-assist, and rear traffic alerts.
VW's 8-inch touchscreen isn't the largest infotainment display out there, but it's more than sufficient for the Jetta GLI's pared-back, monochromatic interface. Or, there's wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. If only the six-speaker audio system didn't sound so lackluster and weedy; the Autobahn trim upgrades it to a Beats Audio system, as well as throwing in leather seats, a panoramic glass roof, and front seat ventilation.
An economy hit for rowing your own gears
Space in the front is great, though those in the back may feel less enthusiastic. The dark materials exaggerate what's a generally snug-feeling bench — you might find yourself missing the larger Passat — and there's a distinct absence of niceties like USB ports or air vents. At least trunk space is solid: 14.1 cu-ft with the 60/40 split rest seats up. That's not far off the 15.9 cu-ft the Passat offered.
Volkswagen's warranty is reasonable, too. Four years or 50,000 miles of limited warranty, plus two years or 20,000 miles of scheduled maintenance. There's also a five year subscription to the VW Car-Net Safe & Secure plan, which includes connected features like stolen vehicle locator and automatic crash notifications.
There's a slight economy penalty to pay for changing your own gears: the EPA says the manual Jetta GLI should do 24 mpg in the city, 35 mpg on the highway, or 28 mpg combined. The automatic version nudges those figures to 26 mpg, 36 mpg, and 30 mpg respectively.
2024 VW Jetta GLI Verdict
Personally, I'd take the slight hit on gas consumption, pocket the $800 saving from not adding the DSG transmission, and focus instead on the Jetta GLI's potential for low-cost silliness. It's not an especially fast car, but then again opportunities to (legally) stretch the legs of fast cars can be few and far between. As with the MX-5 Miata, there's something to be said for a more humble amount of horsepower that you can actually wring out on public roads.
The diminutive two-seat Mazda isn't the Jetta GLI's natural competition, of course. Honda's Civic Si would fit the bill: at 200 horsepower and $30,195 all-in, it's down in power and up in price compared to the VW, but you still get the stick shift and a nicer cabin experience. The feisty Hyundai Elantra N has the manual and even more power, at 276 hp, but then you're paying almost $35k.
Wisdom suggests the thoughtful shopper should also look to gently used alternatives, though there's something to be said for buying new. A bigger complaint is VW's decision to only build 1,984 of the 40th Anniversary trim cars (a nod to the Jetta GLI's original launch year), since overall it feels far more compelling as a $30k versus a $35k model.