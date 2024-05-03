2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Review: Budget Fun Gets A Stick Shift As Standard

Volkswagen's U.S. sedan line-up looks pretty sparse these days, though that doesn't exactly single the automaker out among its rivals. With the venerable Passat bowing out of North America after the 2022 model year, and the sleekly stylish (but poorly selling) VW Arteon discontinued not long after, only the Jetta lingers.

In fact, as we've seen VW do with the Golf, the Jetta is treated as two models instead of just one. The basic sedan starts at $21,435 (plus destination) with a frugal 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, and is the epitome of a value play. No, perhaps it won't cause you to leap out of bed in the morning, gleeful in anticipation for your commute, but neither will it break the bank.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The 2024 Jetta GLI, meanwhile, is the sportier iteration of the car. Sporty doesn't automatically mean expensive, mind — at $28,085 plus $1,150 destination, this GLI 40th Anniversary Edition still comes in well under the average selling price of a new car in the U.S. right now — but there's a welcome uptick in performance courtesy of a bigger and more powerful engine, not to mention an exterior style upgrade. Even lavished with extras and the optional DSG transmission, a top-spec Jetta GLI Autobahn still comes in at under $35k including destination.