Whatever Happened To The Volkswagen Passat?

The Passat embodies everything iconic about Volkswagen sedans: stylish, spacious, smooth rides, and famously reliable. But in 2022, the German automaker confirmed that production of the North American Passat would be discontinued for good. Volkswagen didn't release an official statement to explain the phase-out, but we can still speculate on the company's motivations based on an abundance of clues.

The main culprit is most likely the simplest: supply and demand. After all, we're talking about the North American market, which is driven by different tastes and needs than the European market. A quick comparison between Volkswagen's US sales of sedans and SUVs in recent years makes this point crystal clear. Americans are increasingly opting for big SUVs and crossovers while leaving sedans on the showroom floor.

Based on the evidence, there's another possible reason for the end of the NA Passat. It seems Volkswagen, like many automakers, has its eyes set on electric vehicles. A gas-powered sedan such as the NA Passat likely can't compete with innovative electric vehicles.

The Volkswagen dealership in Orlando, Florida, threw in its own two cents, stating, "Volkswagen decided that the mid-size Passat didn't have enough differentiating it from the other competitors in gas-powered sedans ... Volkswagen is making an intelligent bet that it can speed up the transition toward electric vehicles."