Whatever Happened To The Volkswagen Passat?
The Passat embodies everything iconic about Volkswagen sedans: stylish, spacious, smooth rides, and famously reliable. But in 2022, the German automaker confirmed that production of the North American Passat would be discontinued for good. Volkswagen didn't release an official statement to explain the phase-out, but we can still speculate on the company's motivations based on an abundance of clues.
The main culprit is most likely the simplest: supply and demand. After all, we're talking about the North American market, which is driven by different tastes and needs than the European market. A quick comparison between Volkswagen's US sales of sedans and SUVs in recent years makes this point crystal clear. Americans are increasingly opting for big SUVs and crossovers while leaving sedans on the showroom floor.
Based on the evidence, there's another possible reason for the end of the NA Passat. It seems Volkswagen, like many automakers, has its eyes set on electric vehicles. A gas-powered sedan such as the NA Passat likely can't compete with innovative electric vehicles.
The Volkswagen dealership in Orlando, Florida, threw in its own two cents, stating, "Volkswagen decided that the mid-size Passat didn't have enough differentiating it from the other competitors in gas-powered sedans ... Volkswagen is making an intelligent bet that it can speed up the transition toward electric vehicles."
Americans seem to prefer SUVs over sedans these days
Without a statement from VW, we can only speculate. But the data shows a pattern. Sales of VW sedans have tanked in recent years, while sales of VW SUVs are booming. This was initially an American trend, which may explain why the American Passat was phased out first. But the preference for VW SUVs could be global, since it was also discontinued in Europe only a year later.
Consider the number of sales of the VW Passat in the last decade. In 2013, nearly 110,000 were purchased in the US. Five years later, in 2018, about 41,000 were sold. In 2019, only 14,123 Passats were purchased by Americans. When the 2022 Passat hit the market, only 2,408 Passat sedans were sold in total during the entire year. It's no surprise that Volkswagen announced the American Passat's phase-out the same year.
This trend can be seen with the Jetta sedan, too. Scoring high on the list of the most reliable VW models, the Jetta used to be an American favorite. In 2013, nearly 163,800 Jettas were sold in the US. Five years later, about 90,800 were sold. By 2022, about 34,000 Jettas were purchased in the US. It seems sedans just don't grab America's attention anymore.
But Volkswagen isn't struggling. In fact, their SUVs are selling like hotcakes. For instance, over 30,000 VW Tiguans were sold in the US in 2013. In 2018, over 103,000 were sold. And in the year the Passat "retired," the Tiguan enjoyed 71,085 sales. The evidence doesn't only point toward an American love of SUVs. Volkswagen's sights have split two ways. Gas-powered VW models are clearly going the way of the SUV, but Volkswagen is also investing in the opposite direction: electric vehicles.
Volkswagen shifts to electric and brings the Passat along for the ride
Another probable cause of the 2022 discontinuation of the North American Passat is Volkswagen's not-so-secret focus on the EV market. To again quote the Volkswagen dealership in Orlando, Florida, "Electric vehicles are becoming more popular in the car market ... Volkswagen is making an intelligent bet that it can speed up the transition toward electric vehicles."
This big gamble on EVs is clear. New Volkswagen models are increasingly hybrids and all-electric. Examples include the 2023 VW ID.4, with its spacious SUV build and powerful torque, and the planned VW ID. 2all, with its 279-mile range and an economical price tag of about $26,500. There was also a sneak peek of the 2025 VW ID. Buzz during the 2024 Superbowl commercial break, suggesting that Volkswagen intends to maintain its classic style while converting to all-electric power.
That being said, this new electric age isn't actually the end of the Passat; it's simply the end of the gas-powered North American Passat (as well as the end of the manual transmission). The 2024 VW Passat hit the European market to great success. It features two variants: a hybrid version and an all-electric version. The new design still seems to drift away from the increasingly unpopular sedan shape, with a "wagon" build that adds space and length to the iconic Passat form.
It's unknown whether the new electric Passat will ever make it to America, but for now, we'll give a German tschüss to the gas-powered Passat sedan.