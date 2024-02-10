What Was The Car At The End Of Volkswagens 2024 Super Bowl Commercial?

Volkswagen's 2024 Super Bowl commercial takes viewers on a nostalgic trip through history. Not just the history of the company, though — instead, it's a video biography of the iconic automaker's history in the United States.

Swinging all the way back to 1949 and the import of the very first Volkswagen into the U.S., the Type 1 Beetle, it ventures through all the company's history moments and models. From bushy blonde hairdos on the beach with the legendary iconic bus to a Mark II Golf GTi sprinting through a rally course, it touches on it all.

At the end, though, we get a brief look at a new Volkswagen model that you may not be familiar with. It's got retro styling that's very reminiscent of the legendary VW Bus. Though we're no strangers in the U.S. to missing out on cool cars, we're happy to report that the new Volkswagen, known as the ID. Buzz, is indeed coming to American soil.