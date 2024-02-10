What Was The Car At The End Of Volkswagens 2024 Super Bowl Commercial?
Volkswagen's 2024 Super Bowl commercial takes viewers on a nostalgic trip through history. Not just the history of the company, though — instead, it's a video biography of the iconic automaker's history in the United States.
Swinging all the way back to 1949 and the import of the very first Volkswagen into the U.S., the Type 1 Beetle, it ventures through all the company's history moments and models. From bushy blonde hairdos on the beach with the legendary iconic bus to a Mark II Golf GTi sprinting through a rally course, it touches on it all.
At the end, though, we get a brief look at a new Volkswagen model that you may not be familiar with. It's got retro styling that's very reminiscent of the legendary VW Bus. Though we're no strangers in the U.S. to missing out on cool cars, we're happy to report that the new Volkswagen, known as the ID. Buzz, is indeed coming to American soil.
A modern take on a cult classic
The ID. Buzz brings back the familiar styling and practicality of the legendary Volkswagen Bus and brings it into the modern world. It's a fully electric vehicle with a 91 kWh battery. Entry-level models are rear-wheel-drive with 282 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. Additionally, an all-wheel-drive variant will be available. If you're familiar with the original VW Bus, you likely know that they aren't known for their speed. However, with electric power, the ID. Buzz is sure to provide plenty of pickup.
The ID. Buzz also brings back the staple cargo capacity that made the origins VW Bus so popular. Its massive cargo space made it wildly popular among surfers because of its ability to transport surfboards. Beyond surfers, though, its cargo capacity made it a staple among enthusiasts and professionals alike. With the ability to fold all the rear seats down, the ID. Buzz offers a monumental amount of room for just about anything you want to transport in it.
Its non-threatening — dare we say adorable — styling instantly made the ID. Buzz a hit. In keeping the nostalgia train rolling, it's available in a host of vibrant colors and even has the oversized VW logo on the front with a two-tone paint job reminiscent of the originals.
It's even more practical than the original
The ID.Buzz is a bit more family-oriented than the original bus in a couple of ways. For one, it has seating for up to seven people. Interior amenities like seat-back folding trays for rear passengers make road trips with the family a no-brainer. In addition, creature comforts like air-conditioned seats and a user-friendly infotainment screen grace the ID. Buzz. Of course, one of the biggest departures from the original is safety.
The original VW Bus wasn't exactly known for its crash safety — not many vehicles from the 1950s were. However, the ID. Buzz is a full-blown modern vehicle. So, it conforms to stringent modern safety standards. Though there are not yet any U.S. crash safety ratings, the European safety agency Euro NCAP gave the ID. Buzz a perfect five-star safety rating.
Volkswagen says that deliveries of the first ID. Buzz models in America will start in 2024, so keep your eyes peeled at a beach near you. Although, to be fair, the new ID. Buzz is pretty hard to miss — you shouldn't have to look very hard.